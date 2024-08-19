Reconomy Acquires Vermilion To Expand In The US, Adding Take-Back Capabilities & Enhanced Regulatory Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vermilion is the US leader in the take-back of post-consumer products. Vermilion's proprietary tech delivers reporting and regulatory compliance

UNITED STATES AND CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reconomy , the international circular specialist, announces the of Vermilion Holdings, (“Vermilion”), based in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.Established in 1976, Vermilion is the US market leader in the take-back of post-consumer products. It manages the track and trace of materials from collection locations to approved sites for reuse, recycling or secure disposition using a proprietary technology platform and patented reverse logistics packaging and kiosk collection system.Vermilion's key brands include ASC, a manufacturer of equipment enabling the safe collection of a diverse range of items including post-consumer materials. The ARXG brand provides customized design, production, product fulfilment, track and trace of materials and end disposition solutions. The PPM division is a full-service marketing company.The acquisition brings new customers and technology to Reconomy's Comply Loop division, which already services over 15,000 global customers, including Fortune 500 brands, and adds specialist capabilities in the fast growing take-back solutions market. Vermilion's culture of delivering a first-class service by combining technology with an innovative take-back system is highly complementary with Reconomy's tech enabled, people-powered approach.The transaction follows Reconomy's first acquisition in the US of Lincoln Waste Solutions announced on 12th August 2024. Lincoln, headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, provides a comprehensive, full-service management approach to handle all types of waste and recycling.It further builds on Reconomy's existing presence in North America through the Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), another Comply Loop brand, and provides the technology that powers the common collection scheme for curbside recycling in Ontario, Canada. New Jersey-based RLG also provides services that enable producers of packaging, WEEE, batteries and other regulated materials to meet their EPR compliance obligations.Guy Wakeley, Chief Executive Officer of Reconomy, commented: "Following the recent acquisition of Lincoln, this transaction is another important strategic milestone for Reconomy as we accelerate our growth plans in the US. It brings new customers, technology and specialist capabilities in the fast growing take-back solutions market to our existing Comply operations in North America. We welcome the Vermilion team to Reconomy and look forward to working closely with them to achieve our mission of enabling the circular economy.”Patrick Wiedemann, Divisional CEO, Comply at Reconomy, added: "Vermilion adds new expertise in the take-back solutions market which represents an exciting area of growth as we expand further across the US and North America. The scale of environmental compliance is accelerating internationally, creating complex challenges for brands so we must continually add to our services to help businesses navigate this complex, changing landscape.”Mike Pietrini, CEO of Vermilion, said:“We are excited to join Reconomy at a time when it is achieving rapid and sustainable, international growth. We bring specialist capabilities in the growing take-back solutions market which complement Reconomy's wide-ranging customer proposition. There are many opportunities to collaborate successfully with Reconomy's Comply Loop as, together, we lead the way in environmental compliance management, take-back, collection and circularity solutions for end of life materials.”About ReconomyReconomy is an international circular economy specialist that combines technology, skills and incredible people to build sustainability 'loops' that create circular opportunities for business.This is achieved through a tech enabled, people-powered approach that helps Reconomy's customers to better manage their resources, reduce waste, optimise their supply chains, and contribute in a meaningful way towards the circular economy.Reconomy's full range of capabilities are organised into three loops - Recycle, Comply, and Re-use. Recycle Loop deploys technology, data and expertise to enable its customers to achieve zero waste, Comply Loop is Reconomy's complete global environmental compliance offering, and Re-use Loop delivers end-to-end, omnichannel returns management and logistics solutions.

