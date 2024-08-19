Timeforge Joins IGA Red Oval Family To Bring Innovative Labor Management Technology To Independent Grocers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael La Kier, VP of Brand Development, IGALUBBOCK, TX, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TimeForge, a leading labor management software provider for the retail and restaurant industries, is excited to announce its new partnership with the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) as a Red Oval Family Partner. This strategic collaboration will provide IGA's network of independent grocers with innovative labor management solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and employee satisfaction.The Red Oval Family is an exclusive alliance of the industry's premier food manufacturers and service providers, partnering with IGA to offer extensive resources that are unavailable to other independent retailers. For over 30 years, the Red Oval Family has been a cornerstone in helping IGA independent retailers and the IGA brand grow and thrive.“We are honored to become part of the Red Oval Family,” said Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge.“Our partnership with IGA underscores our shared commitment to supporting independent grocers with tools and services that provide better profit and a competitive edge. By integrating TimeForge's labor management and employee retention platform within the IGA network, we empower IGA members with tools that streamline operations, reduce labor costs, and enhance employee engagement.”These tools include the innovative new Earned: Same Day Pay solution. A recent study by TimeForge found that 59% of employees have had to borrow money to pay a bill or emergency expense that couldn't wait until payday. With Earned, grocery staff can access their earnings on the day they work, increasing their engagement and satisfaction. Through Earned, retailers can better support employees' financial flexibility, foster a culture of care and support, and attract more talent.Michael La Kier, VP of Brand Development at IGA, added,“We are thrilled to welcome TimeForge as a Red Oval Family Partner. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide independent grocers with the resources and technology necessary to thrive in today's dynamic retail environment. With TimeForge, our member stores will gain special access to top-tier labor management solutions, ensuring they can operate more efficiently and effectively.”In addition to this exciting partnership, Anthony Presley, Managing Partner at TimeForge, recently participated in an IGA-sponsored panel at the National Grocers Association (NGA) show in Las Vegas. The session, titled“A New Look at Labor Retention for Independent Grocery Operators,” took place on Monday, March 11, 2024.The panel, moderated by Michael Sansolo, President of Sansolo Solutions, addressed the acute labor issue in the grocery industry, which has one of the highest turnover rates of any U.S. industry. The discussion included insights from a study commissioned by the Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council, examining the lingering impact of the pandemic and other issues around hiring and retention. Panelists Paulo Goelzer, President of IGA Coca-Cola Institute/Retail Learning Institute, Ted Balistreri, Owner of Sendik's Food Market, Katie Krogstad, VP of Marketing at Hyer, and Anthony Presley shared tactical solutions for how independent grocery operators can win and keep the best workforce.By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, TimeForge and IGA are committed to delivering innovative solutions that foster growth, efficiency, and success within the IGA community.IGA Members are eligible for exclusive pricing on TimeForge products and services. Visit the TimeForge website to receive a free personalized demo and to learn more.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge's feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge's powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About IGAThe Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) was founded in 1926, bringing together independent grocers across the United States to ensure that the trusted, family-owned local grocery store remained strong in the face of growing chain competition. IGA is the world's largest voluntary supermarket network with aggregate worldwide retail sales of over $43 billion per year. The Alliance includes more than 6,300 stores globally, with operations in 46 of the United States and over 25 countries.

