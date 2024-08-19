Portal Hypertension Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portal Hypertension Management Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Portal Hypertension Management Global Market Report 2024

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The portal hypertension management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.88 billion in 2023 to $3.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of liver diseases, growth in the geriatric population, awareness and screening programs, economic burden of liver diseases, approval done for new drugs and therapies, and improvement done for diagnostic methods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The portal hypertension management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising investment in healthcare infrastructure, broader health insurance coverage, favorable regulatory environments and expedited approval processes, ongoing r&d activities focused on understanding the pathophysiology of portal hypertension, and remote monitoring technologies will facilitate continuous patient management.

Growth Driver Of The Portal Hypertension Management Market

An increasing prevalence of liver diseases such as hepatitis is expected to propel the growth of the portal hypertension management market going forward. Liver disease refers to a range of conditions that affect the liver's structure or function, often leading to symptoms such as jaundice, fatigue, and abdominal pain, with causes including viral infections, alcohol abuse, or metabolic disorders. Liver diseases are occurring due to alcohol consumption, viral hepatitis infections, obesity-related fatty liver disease, and metabolic disorders. Portal hypertension management in liver disease aims to reduce pressure in the portal vein system, which helps alleviate complications such as variceal bleeding, ascites, and hepatic encephalopathy, improving patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the portal hypertension management market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Major companies in the portal hypertension management market are adopting advanced minimally invasive devices to enhance treatment outcomes and reduce procedural risks. Minimally invasive devices are medical instruments or tools designed to perform procedures with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues, typically through small incisions or natural body openings.

Segments:

1) By Treatment Type: Medications, Non-Surgical Procedures, Surgery

2) By Procedure Type: Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS), Other Procedure Types

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the portal hypertension management market in 2023. The regions covered in the portal hypertension management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Portal Hypertension Management Market Definition

Portal hypertension management refers to the treatment and prevention of complications arising from increased pressure in the portal vein system, often due to liver cirrhosis. It involves measures to reduce portal pressure, such as lifestyle changes, medications (like beta-blockers), and procedures such as variceal banding placement to prevent or manage complications such as variceal bleeding and ascites.

Portal Hypertension Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Portal Hypertension Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on portal hypertension management market size , portal hypertension management market drivers and trends, portal hypertension management market major players, portal hypertension management competitors' revenues, portal hypertension management market positioning, and portal hypertension management market growth across geographies. The portal hypertension management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

