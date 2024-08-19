Expert Marketing Advisors Honored With Bronze Stevie® In 2024 International Business Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing AdvisorsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Expert Marketing Advisors , a leading B2B marketing firm, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year - Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations – Small in the 2024 Stevie International Business Awards.The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye on Friday, 11 October.“Expert Marketing Advisors excels in creating innovative and impactful marketing that attracts attention and bolsters brand recognition. We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors.“This recognition marks another significant milestone for our company, underscoring our commitment to deliver superior marketing outcomes as the B2B marketing landscape continues to evolve.”More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.“We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October.”Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at .About Expert Marketing AdvisorsExpert Marketing Advisors is an award-winning technology B2B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won't be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn , YouTube, listen to our Podcast, and read our Blog.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

