For Third Year In A Row, Legalmatch Sees Child Custody And Visitation As Top Legal Case Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Child Custody Cases Remain Top Concern for Third Year on LegalMatch

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General CounselRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LegalMatch , a leading legal matching service, today announced that Child Custody and Visitation cases represent the most submitted category on their platform for the third year in a row. This trend (in 2022, 2023, and now 2024) highlights the ongoing prevalence of child custody disputes and the continued need for families navigating these complex situations to gain access to legal resources.LegalMatch offers a user-friendly platform that allows individuals to submit detailed case descriptions and receive matches with attorneys who specialize in Family Law or other legal categories. This streamlined process is free for clients and helps them find the right legal representation without the stress and hassle of traditional lawyer searches.The platform also provides a free Online Law Library with informational articles, client guides, and supportive resources on child custody and visitation topics to help users make informed and empowered decisions.With child custody and visitation cases still the leading category on LegalMatch, the company remains committed to providing valuable assistance and facilitating connections between families and qualified legal professionals. The company focuses on accessibility and innovation so that families facing child custody disputes have the support they need during this challenging time.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Ken LaMance

LegalMatch

+18055875297 ext.

email us here