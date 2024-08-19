San José City College President Authors Brief On College Access And Success For Asian American & NHPI Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The brief focuses on policies and practices to help Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) students succeed in college without sacrificing their cultural assets.

Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, SJCC President

Michele Siqueiros, Campaign for College Opportunity President

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Campaign for College Opportunity , a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing college access and success for all students, has released a new brief under their Affirming Equity, Ensuring Inclusion, Empowering Action initiative. The brief focuses on policies and practices to help Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) students succeed in college without sacrificing their cultural assets.

"If colleges and universities are going to provide meaningful, differentiated resources to their students, they must disaggregate their data on Asian American and NHPI subgroups," said Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, president of San José City College and author of the brief. "Doing so will ensure visibility for students from underrepresented Asian American and NHPI backgrounds, and it will help combat systemic racism and fight the stereotypes that stem from the model minority myth."

According to the brief, AANHPI students face unique challenges in higher education, including cultural barriers and a need for more representation in leadership positions. The brief highlights the need for colleges and universities to implement policies and practices that promote equity and inclusion for AANHPI students. The policies relate to providing culturally responsive support services and creating a more diverse and inclusive campus environment.

The brief also underscores the significance of acknowledging and appreciating the cultural assets that AANHPI students contribute to the college experience. These include their diverse languages, traditions, and perspectives, which can enhance the learning environment for all students.

The Campaign for College Opportunity aims to promote these policies and practices, ensuring that AANHPI students have equal access to higher education and the necessary support and resources to excel and prosper.

"We are excited to release this brief as part of our ongoing efforts to promote equity and inclusion in higher education. AANHPI students are a vital part of our college campuses, and it is crucial that we create an environment where they can fully participate and succeed without sacrificing their cultural identities," said Dr. Michele Siqueiros, President of the Campaign for College Opportunity. "We hope this brief will serve as a valuable resource for colleges and universities as they work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive campus for all students."

The brief, titled "Equity and Inclusion for AANHPI Students: Policies and Practices for Success," is now available for download on the Campaign for College Opportunity's website. The organization urges colleges and universities to utilize this brief as a roadmap for implementing policies and practices that will bolster the success of AANHPI students in higher education.

About the Campaign for College Opportunity

The Campaign for College Opportunity is a California non-profit bipartisan policy and research organization focused on a single mission: to ensure all Californians have an equal opportunity to attend and succeed in college in order to build a vibrant workforce, economy and democracy. For more information, visit , like us on Facebook at /CollegeCampaign, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @CollegeOpp.

About San José City College

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San José City College has enjoyed the community's support since its founding in 1921. Generations of families have trusted SJCC, which has delivered innovative career education programs, guaranteed college transfers, and life-changing educational opportunities. SJCC is a dually designated Hispanic Serving and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution. SJCC is part of the San José Evergreen Community College District.

