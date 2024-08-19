Complexdiscovery OÜ And EDRM Release Enhanced 3Q 2024 Edition Of Andrew Haslam's Edisclosure Buyers Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The industry-recognized Guide, essential for informed decision-making in eDiscovery, continues to be available for access and vendor participation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ComplexDiscovery OÜ, a leading authority on cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery, in partnership with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), is pleased to announce the release of the enhanced 3Q 2024 edition of Andrew Haslam's eDisclosure Buyers Guide . This invaluable resource, which has become an integral part of the buying decision process for many industry professionals, continues to be available free of charge for viewing and vendor participation.

Initially established in 2013 by eDiscovery expert Andrew Haslam, the eDisclosure Buyers Guide has evolved from an annual PDF report into a dynamic online resource. The transformation in 2022, under the stewardship of ComplexDiscovery OÜ, has significantly empowered professionals by providing them with real-time updates and community-driven insights, ensuring they have the most current information at their fingertips. Andrew Haslam's meticulous attention to detail and dedication to the eDiscovery field remains evident in the Guide, ensuring its continued status as an indispensable reference for professionals navigating the complex landscape of eDisclosure and eDiscovery.

"The eDisclosure Buyers Guide is more than just a resource; it's a strategic tool that helps organizations make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving industry," said Mary Mack, CEO and Chief Legal Technologist of EDRM. "Andrew Haslam's commitment to providing accurate, detailed information has made this Guide a cornerstone for eDiscovery professionals."

The Q3 2024 update includes comprehensive listings of 136 suppliers and 68 software solutions, insights into market dynamics, and a forward-looking exploration of technology trends such as integrating AI into eDiscovery processes. With 25 new and updated organization listings and an enriched section on the role of AI in eDiscovery review, this update continues the Guide's tradition of delivering timely and actionable insights.

In addition to its detailed content, the Guide also features robust research, offering a clear and comprehensive overview of complex industry data. These research-driven insights enhance the Guide's utility, making it an even more valuable resource for eDiscovery professionals.

"We are thrilled to continue our support of this critical resource for the eDiscovery community," added Kaylee Walstad, Chief Strategy Officer at EDRM. "The Q3 2024 update reflects the ongoing changes in our field and provides professionals with the tools they need to stay ahead."

ComplexDiscovery OÜ has ensured that the Guide remains freely accessible to both eDiscovery professionals and vendors.

"We believe that providing open access to this Guide is essential for fostering a collaborative and informed eDiscovery community," noted Holley Robinson, Buyers Guide Manager at ComplexDiscovery OÜ. "The Guide is a living document, continuously updated to reflect the latest industry developments, thanks to the contributions of experts and vendors alike."

Engage and Contribute

We encourage all eDiscovery professionals and vendors to join this vibrant community by submitting or updating their entries. Don't miss the opportunity to showcase your expertise and connect with potential clients and partners. To view the updated eDisclosure Buyers Guide or participate as a vendor, please visit the Buyers Guide on ComplexDiscovery.

About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is a digital publication based in Estonia that focuses on cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery. Through its detailed analyses and insights, ComplexDiscovery connects legal technology issues with global business trends, helping professionals make informed decisions in a complex and evolving landscape. Learn more today at ComplexDiscovery .

About EDRM

Since 2005, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) has empowered global leaders in e-discovery with practical resources to enhance the practice of e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. With a presence in 145 countries, EDRM is a trusted resource for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations worldwide. Learn more today at EDRM.

