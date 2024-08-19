GOLDEN ERA HOSPITALITY GROUP's ORO RESTAURANT ANNOUNCES FALL OPENING IN SOUTH BEACH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Elevated Rooftop Restaurant on Miami's Renowned Lincoln Road is Set to Open Fall 2024

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Era Hospitality Group, announces the debut of

Oro. The luxury rooftop venues will be located on Miami's prominent Lincoln Road in the heart of South Beach. Opening this fall, the restaurant will be Golden Era Hospitality Group's latest addition to its growing dining portfolio. Taking inspiration from stunning, metropolitan cities around the world,

Oro was developed around the idea of creating an elevated joint dining and entertainment venue in the center of South Beach.

"The idea behind

Oro came from a collection of memories and experiences I've had from traveling around the world," says Philippe Kalifa, founder of Golden Era Hospitality Group. "From the delicious food to the memorable cocktails and the energetic party, our guests will have a complete night-out experience with us, and I can't wait to bring these concepts to South Beach!"

Under the masterful direction of the renowned Chef Victor

Munoz, Oro's menu emerges as a vibrant celebration of the rich biodiversity and avant-garde spirit of global cuisine. Each dish is a symphony of the finest ingredients from both land and sea, meticulously curated to create an unparalleled gastronomic experience. Chef Munoz's approach is both thoughtful and inventive, with dishes crafted for sharing & engagement that invites lively conversation and camaraderie. The menu is a testament to his dedication to highlighting local flavors, with each bite offering a journey. Menu highlights promise to enchant and delight, featuring

Bananas & Caviar with Kaluga Caviar, Fermented Banana Peel Butter, Plantain Waffle, Horseradish creme; Tom Kha Crudo with Kombu Cured Hiramasa, Wasabi, Miami Fruit Finger Lime; and Dry Aged Rohan Duck with Sweet Potato, Lavender, Hibiscus, Red Rosebud Jus. Oro's signature cocktails, too, are a nod to the fresh, mouthwatering ingredients that define the region, paired with an exquisite selection of fine wines.

Upon entering Oro, guests are greeted by a glamorous arches covered in gold, beautiful floral arrangements that transports them to the picturesque, enchanting haven. The 300+ seat eatery exudes style and sophistication, offering an array of premium cuts of meat and the finest quality seafood. Fresh crab, lobster, Caviar, and a wide selection of fish are presented with elegance and flair, transforming each table-side presentation into a visual and culinary delight. Chef Munoz's vision for Oro is not just a restaurant, but a celebration of the essence of Florida's natural beauty and culinary innovation. It's a place where every meal is an adventure, and every flavor tells a story of the land and sea's bountiful treasures.

Oro's entertainment counterpart, Elixir, will be opening its doors at the end of 2024 making the venue's building a full dining and entertainment hotspot. Oro, spanning over 15,000 square feet will be located at 818 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Oro will be open everyday from 5 p.m. through 2 a.m. For more information about Golden Era Hospitality Group, follow us on Instagram, @OroSouthBeach.



About

Oro: Golden Era Hospitality proudly presents Oro, an upscale rooftop restaurant on Miami's vibrant Lincoln Road. Drawing inspiration from the world's most stunning metropolitan cities, Oro offers an elevated dining and entertainment experience in the heart of South Beach. The stylish eatery, with a seating capacity of 300, features premium meat cuts and top-quality seafood, including fresh crab, lobster, oysters, and various fish, all presented in an elegant table-side manner. For discerning diners seeking an upscale experience in Miami, Oro stands as the premier choice. | 818 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

