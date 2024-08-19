Join Connect 2 Rise Inc.'S 'Glow And Grow' Teen Self-Care Kits Donation Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Support Teen Mental Health: No Teen Should Feel Invisible – Donate Now.

- Veronica Fields, Executive Director, Connect 2 Rise Inc, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the new school year begins, many teens are equipped with school supplies from various backpack drives, yet a crucial component is often overlooked: self-care. Recognizing this gap, Connect 2 Rise Inc., a Pasadena-based nonprofit focused on promoting mental health and combating loneliness, is launching the "Glow and Grow" Teen Self-Care Kits Donation Drive. This initiative provides essential self-care items to teens in need, helping them start the school year not just with supplies but with the confidence, self-love, and emotional support necessary to thrive.While new backpacks and supplies are important, many teens still lack the emotional and mental well-being support needed to feel acknowledged or valued amid overwhelming demands. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 teens faces a mental health disorder, yet only 20% receive the care they need, leaving many to struggle in silence. The "Glow and Grow" kits from Connect 2 Rise Inc. are more than just thoughtful gifts; they are lifelines providing critical support during a time when it is most needed. This initiative is an urgent call to action, emphasizing the importance of mental health support for our teens.What's in the Kits?The self-care kits will include items carefully chosen to promote relaxation, self-reflection, and well-being, such as:- Journals for personal reflection- Hygiene products to support daily routines- Stress balls for anxiety relief- Self-care guides with mental health tipsThese kits will be distributed to teens in local schools, communities, and foster care agencies, ensuring they reach those who need them most. By providing these resources, Connect 2 Rise Inc. aims to address immediate needs while also sparking ongoing conversations about the importance of mental health and self-care.About Connect 2 Rise Inc.Connect 2 Rise Inc. is a nonprofit organization addressing the global mental health crisis by combating loneliness and isolation across all generations. We create safe, empathetic spaces where individuals can connect and receive the support they need. Through initiatives like the "Glow and Grow" Teen Self-Care Kits Donation Drive, we aim to foster a culture of mental health awareness, empowerment, and mutual support.How to Support the "Glow and Grow" InitiativeDrive-Thru Donation Event:Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PMLocation: Connect 2 Rise Inc., 2594 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107Community members can drop off self-care items at our donation drive. Volunteers will be on hand to accept contributions and provide information about our ongoing efforts.Purchase an Item from Our Amazon Gift Registry :Select items directly from our Amazon Gift Registry, which will be sent to Connect 2 Rise Inc. to be included in the self-care kits.Monetary Donations:Contributions can be made through our fiscal sponsor, Institute for Education, Research, and Scholarships (IFERS) via PayPal . Any funds donated via PayPal will help purchase additional self-care items for the kits.In-Kind Donations:We are also seeking in-kind donations from small businesses and corporations to help make this school year special for teens. Contributions such as hygiene products, journals, stress-relief items, or other self-care essentials are greatly appreciated and will directly impact the well-being of local teens. Please contact Connect 2 Rise Inc. at ... or call (626) 561-0622 to arrange delivery of in-kind donations.Why Your Support MattersThe impact of these self-care kits goes beyond the physical items. As one teen shared, "I'm excited to see what's in the kit and happy to see people care." This sentiment highlights the importance of community support in the lives of young people. By contributing to the "Glow and Grow" Donation Drive, you're not just providing products-you're helping to build a foundation of trust, care, and belonging for teens in our community.Join us in making a difference. Every donation counts and helps teens feel less alone. For more information on how to donate or get involved, please visit .

