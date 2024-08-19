HUB Tech Earns Spot On CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joseph LovetereSOUTH EASTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HUB Tech is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked HUB Tech on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain."HUB Tech is proud to be recognized 2 years running for the MSP500," said HUB Tech President, Joseph Lovetere. "We pride ourselves on putting our clients first, preparing them best for IT innovations and ensuring we do all we can to meet their needs and exceed their expectations. We have built an exceptional best practices framework and a support team who enjoy solving client problems while proactively keeping them secure," Lovetere said."Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at , and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About HUB TechHUB Tech has been a trusted IT Solutions Provider for 30 years. As a trusted advisor to most industries, we work beside you to ensure you have a strategy that allows you to transform your infrastructure securely and to offer your users the best innovations. We have developed our HUBcare proprietary tools, strategies, and methodologies which have enabled us to lower cost and increase the quality of service to our client base.As a Strategic Partner and industry-leading Managed Services provider, HUB Tech offers a comprehensive, end-to-end IT solutions portfolio in 3 key areas:. HUBcare Managed Services, a custom suite of services to completely manage your environment with the latest proven solutions with your team or on behalf of your team.. IT infrastructure design, implementation and Security analysis/policy development for Hybrid, Cloud and On-premise Network infrastructure.. IT Asset Management to handle the purchase and rollout of any Endpoint/End-user equipment with Imaging, Asset tagging, Deployment/Refresh and Security sanitization of retired Desktops, Laptops and Workstations.Our mission is simple – to take full ownership for all that we do, to protect those who trust in us, and to make lifelong clients from every customer contact.

