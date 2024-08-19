Premier Enterprise AI Firm, Arhasi Inc., Announces An Initial Public Release Of AI Analytics Agent With Inbuilt Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Analytics Agent transforms Business Intelligence with“Chat With Your Data Lakehouse” to allow analysts to converse with data.

FRISCO, TX, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arhasi, Inc., a holistic Enterprise AI focused firm, announced today that it will be releasing the first AI Agent built on its R.A.P.I.D for early access to the public. The AI Analytics Agent, allows organizations and users to“converse with their data lakehouse”, applying a user-friendly agent interface to instantly access AI-generated data visualizations and insights on any type of data.Companies and individuals interested in an all-access trial of the product have a month to sign up for early access, which also grants full support and new feature priority to early users. Arhasi plans to announce the remaining Enterprise agents in a collective release, along with their Security & Governance package. Arhasi seeks to push what the market considers 'AI agents' to improve productivity, all while making security and governance inherent to these AI solutions and systems.The inaugural AI Analytics Agent uses Arhasi's underlying technology, D (Ready AI Provisioning and Integrity Defense) framework, and Redis Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to capture all aspects of enterprise data and make it conversational within a client-customizable AI Agent interface. It supports Google BigQuery, with Snowflake and Databricks support to be made available in subsequent releases.Chiru Bhavansikar, Chief AI Officer of Arhasi said:“Data Analysts seek the capability to transform data into actionable insights through dialogue. They aspire to engage with data in the same way business leaders wish to comprehend it. Our objective is to democratize Enterprise AI and deliver business value to enterprises in weeks rather than months.”Watch the promotional video to see it in action:Sign up for early access here:About ArhasiArhasi is a premier AI solution engineering company that is focused on rapid enablement of secure, governed and enterprise AI solutions and agents. Arhasi's curated platform expedites use case activation, risk management and operational readiness of AI Agents. Our mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises. Arhasi is a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, with global virtual offices in the US, Canada, India, and Japan. Discover more at

Chat with your Data Lakehouse