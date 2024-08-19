Atrium Health Joins National Veteran Business Development Council As Its Newest Corporate Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brigadier General (Ret) Richard (Dick) S. Miller

Kaddra Greene-Hall, Supplier Diversity Program Lead, at Atrium Health

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce that Atrium has become its newest corporate member. This partnership underscores Atrium Health's commitment to supporting service-disable and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) and enhancing its supplier diversity through collaboration with NVBDC-certified companies.Atrium Health, a leading healthcare provider, is dedicated to improving health, elevating hope, and advancing healing for all. By joining NVBDC, Atrium Health is not only expanding its commitment to diversity and inclusion but also to the economic empowerment of veteran-owned businesses.Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President of NVBDC, expressed his enthusiasm for Atrium Health's membership: "We are thrilled to welcome Atrium Health into our corporate membership. Their commitment to veteran-owned businesses aligns perfectly with our mission to break down barriers and open up new opportunities for these enterprises within the private sector."As a corporate member, Atrium Health will have access to NVBDC's comprehensive database of certified veteran-owned businesses and will participate in various NVBDC events, including networking opportunities, educational workshops, and business matchmaking sessions. This collaboration aims to enhance Atrium Health's supplier diversity initiatives while providing veteran business owners with valuable opportunities to expand their businesses.“Atrium Health is proud to be a part of the National Veteran Business Development Council. In the context of inclusive innovation, supply chain diversity plays a pivotal role in our body of work. Our business diversity program is able to ensure that an inclusive procurement process is embedded throughout the enterprise, and our new collaboration with NVBDC will foster innovation, creativity, cost savings, and resilience. Most importantly, these efforts play a crucial role in the economic foundation and success of our communities. Atrium Health appreciates veterans, military members and their families, the businesses they own, and our shared commitment to service.” says Kaddra Greene-Hall, Supplier Diversity Program Lead, at Atrium Health.About Atrium HealthAtrium Health is one of the nation's leading healthcare organizations, committed to delivering a better healthcare experience by providing superior care to patients and communities. It operates numerous hospitals and healthcare facilities across the United States, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation in medical science and patient care.To learn more about Atrium Health's Supplier Diversity Program click here .About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses . NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.home-page/atrium-health-joins-national-veteran-business-development-council-as-its-newest-corporate-member/FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and RallyPoint

