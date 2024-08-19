NEXT GENERATION OF AMD NODES NOW AVAILABLE ON CONVERGE HORIZON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image courtesy of Convergent Science

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CONVERGE Horizon , a high-performance cloud computing from Convergent Science , is now offering a new hardware option: fourth-generation AMD EPYCTM processors. This node type, called BM-AMD-192, is the successor to the third-generation BM-AMD-128 nodes already available on CONVERGE Horizon.The BM-AMD-192 nodes feature 192 cores and 2304 GB of memory. Their AMD EPYC 9J14 processors are significantly faster than the previous generation's AMD EPYC 7J13 processors. For users of CONVERGE Horizon, this new node type can substantially reduce runtime for computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations.For example, a Sandia hydrogen direct-injection internal combustion engine simulation demonstrated a 50% speedup when run on a BM-AMD-192 node compared to a BM-AMD-128 node. The simulation used the SAGE detailed chemistry solver and Reynolds-Averaged Navier-Stokes turbulence modeling and had a maximum cell count of over 5 million.“We're pleased to be expanding our hardware options on CONVERGE Horizon,” says Keith Richards, co-founder and owner of Convergent Science.“We want to provide our customers access to the latest and greatest computing resources out there, so they can turn around their simulation results faster, accelerate their design process, and ultimately get new products to consumers more quickly.”Learn more on the CONVERGE Horizon website.###About Convergent ScienceHeadquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Convergent Science is a global leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. Our mission is to enable our customers to perform revolutionary CFD simulations by creating accurate, versatile, user-friendly software and providing unparalleled support.Our flagship product, CONVERGE, is an innovative CFD software that eliminates the grid generation bottleneck through autonomous meshing and features a suite of advanced physical models, fully coupled detailed chemistry, and the ability to easily accommodate moving geometries. CONVERGE is revolutionizing the CFD industry and shifting the paradigm toward predictive CFD.For more information about Convergent Science, please visit convergecfd.

Tiffany Cook, Partnerships + Public Relations Manager

Convergent Science

