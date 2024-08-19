Crime Against Women On Rise In Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 19 (IANS) leader and former Chief Bhupinder Hooda on Monday said the BJP in the state has failed to provide security to women and crime against women have increased.

The government's own figures showed Haryana ranked first in the country in crime against women.

“Every day five cases of rape and 13 cases of kidnapping come to light and every day 46 women face some crime or the other. Due to government negligence, thousands of women employees, including Anganwadi, Asha workers, mid-day meal workers and nursing staff, are forced to take to the streets,” he said.

“For the Congress and women, this time the Assembly elections have become not only an election for change of power but also for the protection of the honour and dignity of women,” he said.

Women from all over Haryana sent 'rakhis' to Hooda on the auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan. Legislators Geeta Bhukkal and Shakuntala Khatak celebrated this festival by tying 'rakhi' to Hooda.

On the occasion, Hooda promised women's safety would be given priority when the Congress government is formed in the state.

“Crime and miscreants will be wiped out from the state. To reduce inflation, LPG cylinders will be available for Rs 500 and 300 units of electricity will be free. The backlog in government jobs will be completed and the participation of women in government jobs will be increased,” he said in a statement.

“Today the law and order situation in the state has collapsed. A big reason behind the increase in crime is the youth getting hooked on drugs. The state government is giving protection to the drug mafia instead of catching them. Schools are being closed and liquor shops are being opened in every village, street and locality,” he said.

BJP-ruled Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member legislative assembly on October 1.