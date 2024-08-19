HUNT's ADVANCED CATHODE TECHNOLOGY VENTURE, ACT-ION BATTERY TECHNOLOGIES, SELECTED BY R&D WORLD MAGAZINE AS ONE OF ITS 2024 R&D 100 AWARD WINNERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Enterprises announced today World Magazine has selected Hunt's Advanced Cathode for Li-ion venture (ACT-ion Battery Technologies) as one of its 2024 R&D 100 Award winners. Specifically, R&D World selected ACT-ion's Hydro4Crystal platform, which overcomes the conventional cathode battery material production process that is costly and complex with an innovative continuous process that provides for coated single crystal cathode active materials (CAMs) leading to higher performance and longer cycle life lithium batteries.

"We are honored to receive this R&D 100 Award. In collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, we have worked on this technology platform to not only improve lithium-ion battery performance, but to positively impact United States supply chain and industry competitiveness in electric vehicles, energy storage, and other electrification applications," said Victor Liu, President of Hunt Energy Enterprises.

Since 2019, ACT-ion Battery Technologies, a subsidiary of Hunt Energy Enterprises, has worked to develop affordable, fast-charging, and prolonged cycle-life single crystal CAMs for lithium batteries.

"Hydro4Crystal process efficiently yields high-performance single crystal CAMs

at a lower cost, waste, and emission than the incumbents with broad optionality for battery applications ranging from small electronics to electric vehicles and further," said Jin Lim, Venture Leader of ACT-ion Battery Technologies at Hunt Energy Enterprises. "We have successfully developed and demonstrated Hydro4Crystal platform for a variety of chemistries including high-energy lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), cobalt-free lithium-/manganese-rich oxides (LMR), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), and nickel manganese cobalt oxides (NMC) CAMs."

"This continuous manufacturing technology seamlessly integrates single crystal formation, lithiation, doping, and surface coating of CAMs into a high-throughput one-pot process that is suited for mass-volume and low-cost production," said Youngho Shin, a senior process development engineer at the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.

Funding for the collaboration between ACT-ion Battery Technologies and Argonne came from the Department of Energy's offices of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies and Vehicle Technologies, and Hunt Energy Enterprises.

About Hunt Energy Enterprises

Hunt Energy Enterprises is the corporate energy technology venture group within Hunt Consolidated, Inc. As such, Hunt Energy Enterprises has incubated several technologies that leverage its operations and knowledge to create new energy companies and partnerships with entrepreneurs in both the conventional petroleum business and cleantech power. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, please visit .

About ACT-ion Battery Technologies

ACT-ion Battery Technologies is a leading lithium battery

cathode active material (CAM) technology company, created and incubated in Hunt Energy Enterprises. As an advanced manufacturing technology company, ACT-ion's rapid continuous process produces coated single crystal CAMs for lithium batteries through a novel, clean, and chemistry-agnostic process, requiring lower energy and cost.

For more information, please visit .

About Argonne

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology by conducting leading-edge basic and applied research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit .

