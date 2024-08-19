Tensor.Art Becomes World's Largest Visionai Resource Hosting Platform In Under A Year, Empowering Enterprise AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded in July 2023, Tensor.Art has seen its global traffic surpass 15 million in less than a year.

Currently hosting over 330,000 resources and generating more than 2 million images daily, it has positioned itself as a leading generative AI service platform worldwide. Remarkably, has already started to turn a profit.

As a pioneering explorer of a sustainable Gen AI ecosystem, provides cloud computing power for model creators and users while offering AI solutions tailored to real-world applications across various industries.







Many new AI features



Founder Shen, possessing a keen sense of computer and AI technology, quickly decided to enter the AIGC (AI-generated content) market during its early rise. This swift decision led to the establishment of a platform that offers robust support.

is the world's first model platform that supports online inference and online operation of full-scale models. It consistently maintains a keen insight into the latest AI technologies and promptly embraces various cutting-edge advancements, such as the globally popular Stable Diffusion3, HunYuan DiT, Kolors, Flux, and more!

As one of the first to deploy StableDiffusion on the cloud, maintains a keen insight into new AI technologies and rapidly integrates the latest advancements. This includes globally impactful technologies like Stable Diffusion 3, HunYuan DiT, Kolors, Flux, and more.







404's report on as the world's first company to hold AI events in 2023



Operations head Sawoo states,“We are committed to providing the best platform and community for AI enthusiasts and model creators.

As early as 2023, we were pioneers in the AIGC platform space, hosting diverse events and launching creator incentive programs, which have since been emulated by competitors like CivitAI.

Moreover, we tirelessly promote new global technologies, ensuring rapid online integration and training capabilities.

With a comprehensive community ecosystem and rich activities, now leads the global growth in new foundational models, growing at 5-6 times the rate of other leading competitors, earning praise from AI enthusiasts and model creators worldwide.”







A successful collaboration between and SnapChat



In an effort to democratize AI and make generative services more accessible, has explored numerous real-world applications.

For instance, in February 2024, the platform used its AI generative capabilities in collaboration with SnapChat to create a new paradigm in creativity through AR.

Subsequent partnerships include renowned tattoo artists from Austria, a famous sticker website in the UK, and an architectural firm in Turkey, offering AI-generated design inspiration.







API Service:



Additionally, is committed to serving the B2B sector by providing a GPU API platform and simplified AI tool workflows, significantly lowering the AI adoption barrier for enterprises and catering to customized needs. This makes AI services more accessible and efficient, enhancing corporate productivity and creative inspiration.

Looking ahead, will maintain its competitive edge by continuing to explore and quickly integrate new global technologies while also launching its own large models. This vision aims to offer an even better community experience and technical capabilities for AI enthusiasts and model creators.

