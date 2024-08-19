Tylin Signs Pledge To Support Equity In Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting equity in infrastructure by signing a pledge as part of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line Extension project. This pledge underscores TYLin's dedication to fostering inclusive and equitable development in historically underserved communities.

The CTA Red Line Extension is a transformative project aimed at extending the Red Line from its current terminus at 95th Street to 130th Street, significantly enhancing transit connectivity for Chicago's Far South Side. This 5.6-mile extension will include the construction of four new, fully accessible stations at 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street, along with a modern railcar storage yard and maintenance facility.

TYLin's involvement in this project highlights its commitment to addressing decades of disinvestment in local business districts and improving access to jobs, education, healthcare, and commerce for residents of the Far South Side. The project is expected to spur economic development and create more livable, transit-supported communities.

Equity and Inclusivity: TYLin is dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of the Red Line Extension are equitably distributed, particularly to minority and low-income communities.

Community Engagement: TYLin will actively engage with local communities to incorporate their input and ensure that the project meets their needs and expectations.

Support for Small Businesses: The project will include procurement methods that prioritize the participation of Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) and Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), fostering local economic growth. Sustainable Development: TYLin will adhere to sustainable practices that improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and save energy, aligning with the broader goals of the CTA and the Federal Transit Administration.

“We are honored to be part of this historic project that will bring significant improvements to the transit infrastructure and quality of life for residents of Chicago's Far South Side,” said Dan Drew, PE, Vice President at TYLin.“Our pledge to support equity in infrastructure reflects our commitment to creating inclusive, sustainable, and resilient communities.”

The CTA Red Line Extension is targeted for operation in 2029 and is expected to yield a 46% increase in newly accessible jobs within a one-hour commute of the project area, providing life-changing opportunities for the local population.

