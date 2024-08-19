Presscontact Slashes Prices, Becomes The Most Affordable PR Media List Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PressContact becomes the most affordable list platform

PressContact continues to level the playing field and brings cheaper media lists than ever before into the PR world by offering them for only $49.

- Team PressContactVANCOUVER, CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PressContact, a leading provider of media contact lists, is excited to announce a significant price reduction, making its media list services more accessible than ever. Now offering media lists at just $49, PressContact is setting a new standard for affordability in the PR industry, empowering businesses of all sizes to connect with the right media contacts without the traditional high costs.Revolutionizing Media Outreach with AI-Driven EfficiencyThe decision to lower prices comes after months of dedicated research and the strategic implementation of AI technology. By leveraging AI, PressContact has streamlined the process of curating and updating its extensive database of media contacts across various industries and countries. This technological innovation has enabled the company to reduce operational costs, allowing them to pass these savings directly to their customers.How PressContact Makes Media Outreach EasyPressContact will never make this a chore, though, through the curation of publicly available journalist data from across the globe. Be it tech reporters in the US, fashion editors in Europe, or lifestyle bloggers in Asia, PressContact does all the hard work so you don't have to."We wanted to build a tool that any person, irrespective of budget, can use," read the combined statement of Team PressContact . "We spent months in research and used AI to save costs, so now we can offer our media lists for as low as $49. It's all about democratising tools, you know? PR should be available to every startup, not just the big guys. On top of that, AI should not mean that the human layer disappears. At $49, we're still offering dedicated support, ensuring we don't leave any stones unturned in the perfect media pitching experience."Using PressContact is very easy. The platform aggregates all data concerning journalists and organizes it by categories, including industry, location, and kind of publication. With this, you can quickly find relevant media contacts who are interested in your specific area, whether it be related to finance, technology, travel, or whatever else.Once you've got your media list, you are ready to pitch your story directly to those contacts. Not only does this save you many hours, it increases the chance of your news actually getting coverage.PressContact's new pricing structure is poised to be a game-changer in the industry, particularly for startups, small businesses, and independent PR professionals who often face budget constraints. With comprehensive, curated media lists now available at an unprecedented price, more companies will be able to engage in targeted media outreach, enhancing their chances of securing valuable media coverage.The platform continues to provide high-quality, up-to-date media contact lists, organized by industry and location, ensuring users can quickly and easily connect with the right journalists, bloggers, and influencers. Despite the reduced price, PressContact remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and relevance in its media lists.PressContact is dedicated to making media outreach simple, effective, and affordable. The platform offers curated media contact lists that help businesses, entrepreneurs, and PR professionals connect with journalists, bloggers, and influencers worldwide. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with a focus on quality, PressContact is revolutionizing the way companies approach their PR campaigns. For more information, visit PressContact.

