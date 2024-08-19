Global Physiological Saline Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The physiological saline market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.99 billion in 2023 to $6.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the adoption of saline solutions in emergency medical services, rising demand for saline in surgical procedures, growing emphasis on infection control, regulatory standards mandating the use of sterile saline solutions, and increased awareness of the importance of hydration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The physiological saline market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of saline solutions in diagnostic procedures, expansion of the geriatric population, expansion of home healthcare services, consumer preference for natural and non-toxic products, and global efforts to improve access to essential healthcare supplies.

Growth Driver Of The Physiological Saline Market

The rise in surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the physiological saline market going forward. Surgical procedures refer to medical interventions performed by trained healthcare professionals to diagnose, treat, or cure diseases, injuries, or abnormalities in the body through invasive techniques involving incisions, excisions, sutures, or other manipulations. The rise in surgical procedures can be attributed to factors such as advancements in surgical techniques, increased access to healthcare services, and an aging population with higher medical needs, driving the demand for surgical interventions. Physiological saline is used in surgical procedures to clean wounds, hydrate tissues, and serve as a medium for irrigation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the physiological saline market include Cardinal Health Inc., Pfizer Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Merck KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Grifols S.A.

Major companies operating in the physiological saline market are developing innovative products, such as heparin sodium in sodium chloride injection, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Heparin sodium in sodium chloride injection is a sterile solution combining heparin sodium, an anticoagulant, with sodium chloride, used for intravenous administration to prevent blood clotting during medical procedures or in patients at risk of thrombosis.

Segments:

1) By Type: Normal Saline, Hypertonic Saline, Hypotonic Saline

2) By Application: Acute Health Conditions, Chronic Diseases, Skin Abrasions And Burns, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Recovery Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the physiological saline market in 2023. The regions covered in the physiological saline market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Physiological Saline Market Definition

Physiological saline, also known as saline solution, is a sterile solution containing a specific concentration of sodium chloride (salt) dissolved in water, similar to the concentration found in the human body. It is used for various medical purposes, including wound cleansing, intravenous infusion, medication dilution, and irrigation of body cavities during surgical procedures. Physiological saline is crucial in maintaining hydration, electrolyte balance, and cellular function, making it a fundamental component in healthcare settings for patient care, medical procedures, and emergency treatments.

Physiological Saline Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Physiological Saline Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on physiological saline market size , physiological saline market drivers and trends, physiological saline market major players, physiological saline competitors' revenues, physiological saline market positioning, and physiological saline market growth across geographies. The physiological saline market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

