LMF Ascend Training Attracts Men Of Color From Across The Country To Help Close Literacy Gaps In Underserved Communities

- Ivan Douglas, national director of the Leading Men FellowshipWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 100 young men of color from around the county are answering the call to help close the literacy gap in underserved and marginalized communities.Traveling from as far away as Atlanta, Georgia, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the young men, ages 18-24, came to Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, DC to attend the Leading Men Fellowship's annual Ascend Training Institute, held Aug. 12-16.The Ascend Training Institute kicked off at Coppin State University in Baltimore with professional development workshops centered on manhood, identity, and "Embracing the Transformative Power of Literacy."Afterwards, the Fellows returned to Washington, DC to complete the Ascend training, which included interactive workshops and presentations led by nationally renowned guest facilitators, education trainers, and Literacy Lab program and coaching staff, to empower and equip Fellows to provide early literacy instruction to increase kindergarten readiness.The theme for this year's Ascend Training Institute was“Answer the Call,” which is what the newest cohort of Fellows is already doing, according to Ivan Douglas, national director of The Literacy Lab's Leading Men Fellowship.“It's an honor to see such an amazing group of young men of color step up and answer the call to service at our Ascend Training Institute to help others in their community,” said Douglas.“This annual training also sets the stage for our Fellows to experience opportunities for both professional and personal development throughout the school year.”The new cohort of Fellows will be placed in pre-K classrooms and early learning centers for the entirety of the 2024-2025 school year to provide early literacy instruction to increase kindergarten readiness.Additionally, The Literacy Lab will offer the Fellows professional and personal development opportunities throughout the school year while the Fellows also serve as role models for young students of color.Data shows the high school dropout rate is reduced by 40 percent when an economically disadvantaged Black male has at least one Black teacher in elementary school, yet less than 2% of all teachers in the country are men of color.The Leading Men Fellowship empowers and equips young men of color, ages 18-24, with opportunities in the field of education by serving as paid pre-K literacy tutors to help close the literacy gap in underserved and marginalized communities. The Fellowship currently has programming in five regions throughout the country, including: Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Washington, D.C.For more information about The Literacy Lab's Leading Men Fellowship, visit theliteracylab/leading-men or email ....# # #About The Leading Men FellowshipThe Literacy Lab's Leading Men Fellowship creates opportunities for young men of color and increases representation in the field of education. Leading Men Fellows are young men of color who have recently graduated from high school and participate in a year-long, residency-style experience in which they provide evidence-based literacy support to pre-kindergarten students while receiving robust coaching and professional development and gaining valuable experience.About The Literacy LabThe Literacy Lab is a national non-profit organization that provides students – in communities experiencing racial and/or economic inequities – with evidence-based, culturally responsive literacy instruction as preparation for academic, professional, and personal success. The Literacy Lab partners with school districts to help achieve attainment gains by embedding full-time, rigorously trained tutors in early childhood centers and elementary schools.

