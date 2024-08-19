Paragon Energy Solutions Named To 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Solutions, a leading supplier of safety-related products and components for the nuclear industry, has earned a place on the 2024 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful entrepreneurial businesses across the United States and recognizes the nation's most successful private companies. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges.

"It is exciting to see Paragon on this year's Inc. 5000 list," stated Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon. "We appreciate all of our clients, partners, and every member of the Paragon team who recognize us as one of the most innovative companies within the nuclear space – this is in large part what has enabled us to earn this honor. This distinction is also a true testament to the high standard of excellence our team delivers to our customers and all other stakeholders within the nuclear industry. Congratulations to everyone at Paragon!"

The average median three-year revenue growth rate among this year's top 500 companies is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. All companies on the list are U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent entities as of December 31, 2023.

About Paragon Energy Solutions

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions.

or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube , LinkedIn or Twitter .

SOURCE Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC