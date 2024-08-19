Empowering Change: Nothing But Numb3rs Offers Free Nonprofit Consultations This September 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join JoAnna Laiscell in Making a Difference with Expert Guidance for New and Existing Nonprofits-No Strings Attached!

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES , August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move to empower and support the nonprofit sector, Nothing But Numb3rs is thrilled to announce a month-long initiative offering free consultation services to both existing and startup nonprofit organizations throughout September 2024. This unique opportunity comes with no strings attached and is designed to ensure that passionate individuals working to make a difference in their communities receive the expert guidance they need to successfully navigate the complex process of establishing a 501(c)(3) organization.As nonprofit organizations play a crucial role in addressing vital issues-from homelessness and education to healthcare and special needs-founder JoAnna Laiscell understands the importance of laying a solid foundation for these entities.“Nonprofits have become one of our greatest strengths as they meet the needs of diverse populations across the country. By providing guidance during the startup phase, we aim to help these organizations avoid common pitfalls and ensure their success,” said Laiscell.From selecting the right name that embodies their mission to drafting articles of incorporation and securing an IRS tax identification number (EIN), Nothing But Numb3rs will offer comprehensive support tailored to the unique needs of each nonprofit. During this free consultation, clients will also receive assistance in drafting bylaws, choosing board members, and appointing directors.“As a society, we would be severely lacking without nonprofits that make a real impact, such as hospitals like Mayo Clinic, relief organizations like Catholic Charities, and food banks like Feeding America. We salute and celebrate the work they do and want to ensure they start their journey on the right track,” Laiscell added.Interested parties are encouraged to visit and fill out an appointment form to secure a free consultation. This initiative is open to nonprofits across all 50 states, ensuring that anyone with a vision for positive change can access the expertise they need, regardless of their location.“Your vision and work can transform communities, and we want to support you in that mission,” concluded Laiscell.“Let us help you make the world a better place by getting your nonprofit off the ground with best practices and expert guidance.”About Nothing But Numb3rsFounded by JoAnna Laiscell, Nothing But Numb3rs specializes in guiding individuals and organizations through the intricacies of starting and managing nonprofit entities. With a commitment to serving communities and empowering change-makers, the organization provides a wealth of resources and expertise crucial for the success of nonprofit missions.For further information about the free consultation initiative or to schedule an appointment, please visit .

