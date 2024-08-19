Fortify Delivers Flux One 3D Printer To NASA's Glenn Research Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing Research by Unlocking Design and Material Freedom

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify, a trailblazing additive company specializing in the production of advanced RF devices is thrilled to announce delivery of a Fortify Flux System to NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. The Flux Series manufacturing will be used by Glenn Research Center for the development of innovative antenna designs and to develop novel, space-relevant materials such as aerogels.

"We are extremely excited and proud to deliver our Flux One to NASA's Glenn Research Center. Our additive manufacturing platform allows for the design and manufacturing of

RF devices that enable performance benefits unmatched through traditional methods and we are extremely excited to see what type of research and technological advancements come from the Glenn Research Center" says Josh Martin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Fortify.

Karlo Delos Reyes, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer added "This delivery underscores our dedication to unlock new possibilities with our manufacturing platform. While other additive manufacturing methods have fundamental limits, The Flux Platform enables the processing and creation of advanced materials that unlock markets."

About Fortify: Fortify is a full-stack materials science and additive manufacturing company based in Boston, MA. Its innovative Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) platform enables the production of complex structures with unique mechanical, electrical, thermal, and electromagnetic properties, revolutionizing the way advanced materials are developed and manufactured. For more information, visit .

Contact: Nicole Grant, [email protected]

