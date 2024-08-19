Lindsay Cooper Hayman Joins Debevoise As IP Litigation Partner In San Francisco

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Addition further strengthens litigation capabilities in expanding West Coast office

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today that Lindsay Cooper Hayman has joined its San Francisco office as a partner in the Intellectual Property Litigation Group, further deepening the firm's patent and litigation capabilities. Ms. Cooper Hayman will join a robust bench of litigation partners in the office who together offer a holistic range of IP, commercial litigation, and white collar and regulatory defense expertise. Debevoise recently announced that it has signed a lease to double the size of its San Francisco office, which opened in 2021, to accommodate its rapid growth.

Ms. Cooper Hayman brings to the firm considerable trial experience in litigating high-stakes intellectual property and commercial disputes, including patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation and trademark issues. Her practice focuses on representing established and emerging technology companies, and she has a track record of significant wins for Google, NVIDIA, Samsung, Palantir and other major technology clients in state and federal courts.

"Technology clients are increasingly turning to our broad-gauged litigation practice in San Francisco for their most complex IP and commercial disputes, resulting in a major uptick in demand for sophisticated patent litigation and trial experience," said Presiding Partner Peter Furci. "Lindsay is a renowned litigator with deep ties to the tech industry, furthering our ability to meet our clients' needs in this space."

Jay Neukom , a partner in the IP Litigation Group who joined the firm in 2022, said: "Bringing Lindsay on board adds to our capabilities in an area – patent litigation – that is critical to the business model of firms in the technology sector. Her strong background as a litigator combined with her reputation for teamwork and collaboration position her to quickly become an invaluable member of our litigation practice as we continue to build out our team."

Ms. Cooper Hayman added: "I am honored to be joining the firm's highly regarded IP litigation practice and uniquely collegial culture. This is an incredible opportunity to join an exceptionally smart and collaborative team, and I look forward to joining my new colleagues to continue expanding the firm's presence on the West Coast."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Ms. Cooper Hayman was a partner in the San Francisco office of another international law firm. In addition to her commercial work, Ms. Cooper Hayman maintains an active pro bono practice and works closely with the Justice & Diversity Center of The Bar Association of San Francisco. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 2012 and her B.A. from Duke University in 2009.

The Debevoise Intellectual Property Litigation Group handles a wide variety of cases around the world, including trademark, trade dress and advertising disputes; trade secret and patent cases in the technology space; copyright matters in media and entertainment; right of publicity issues; domain name and Internet disputes, and unfair competition. Many of its cases have cross-border components, and it has deep experience across a wide range of industries. The Group is regularly recognized by

Chambers Global, Chambers USA, IP Stars, The Legal 500 US, Benchmark Litigation

and the

World Trademark Review's

WTR 1000 for its cutting edge IP capabilities.

