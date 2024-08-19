The Minnesota Star Tribune Relaunches As 'The Heart And Voice Of The North'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Minnesota's biggest outlet announces new at a vital time for journalism

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Star Tribune relaunched today under a new brand platform for its audience as 'The Heart and Voice of the North .' Following a reimagination of its products, reporting focus, and growth strategy, the company has positioned itself for a new chapter in a dynamic and challenging time for journalism. Adding Minnesota to its nameplate to signal an expanded, state-wide focus going forward, the company's mission is to connect the people, ideas, and stories that strengthen Minnesota's communities.

The Minnesota Star Tribune recently relaunched its entire digital product ecosystem including startribune and mobile apps.

"We're thrilled to relaunch as the Minnesota Star Tribune at such an important time for our state," said Steve Grove, CEO and Publisher. "It's not every day you get to reimagine a 157-year-old publication for a new era – so we don't take this moment lightly. We've spent the last year investing in more journalism in more locations on top of a stronger platform. We're relaunching ourselves under a new name because we want Minnesotans to know what we believe: that this state deserves the strongest local news organization in America at a time of so much change."

Driving innovation for a digital future

including startribune and mobile apps. The greatly enhanced reader experience includes a complete back-end website rebuild in partnership with tech powerhouse Code and Theory .

This digital reboot is designed to ensure all news and editorial content is responsive across all platforms while meeting the highest standards for digital integrity and security. The rebuild also positions the Minnesota Star Tribune to take advantage of new and emerging product offerings and was done under the leadership of new Chief Product Officer Aron Pilhofer.

"Today's news consumers demand best-in-class digital experiences, and we're now set to provide that well into the future," said Pilhofer. "Our new tech stack will allow us to continue to innovate to reach our audiences in new ways to keep them better informed and engaged."

Reimagining news coverage and expanding statewide

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Star Tribune announced plans to expand coverage in Greater Minnesota

and embarked on an ongoing series of community conversations across the state

including in Mankato, Duluth, Moorhead, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Rochester and several locations throughout the Twin Cities metro area. The Minnesota Star Tribune currently has 10 reporters and editors focused on Greater Minnesota, after adding reporting resources including a Greater Minnesota Columnist , a Southeast Minnesota Reporter , a North Central Minnesota Reporter , and a Southwest Minnesota Reporter , and it will continue growing its reporting roster. It is also forming partnerships with Minnesota news organizations to elevate local news content from other sources on its own platforms and beyond.

In addition, the Minnesota Star Tribune recently announced advancements of its newsroom structure and leadership to better serve readers.

News coverage, leadership and resources

will realign around its five key topic areas of News and Politics, Business, Sports, Food and Culture, and Outdoors.

"We're reshaping our coverage to focus more squarely on issues and topics essential to Minnesotans," said Suki Dardarian, Editor and Senior Vice President of the Minnesota Star Tribune. "Our readers have helped inform this approach, which aims to provide richer coverage that reflects the diversity, soul and spirit of Minnesota, along with our hallmark enterprise and accountability reporting."

Representing a diversity of voices

The Minnesota Star Tribune also recently announced the creation of Strib Voices , a reimagination of its opinion and commentary team under the new leadership of award-winning editorial writer and columnist Phil Morris. With a refreshed focus on representing diverse voices from multiple spectrums, Strib Voices will feature greater quantity and breadth of columns and bylined opinion pieces.

In addition, earlier this year, Kavita Kumar was promoted to community engagement director, and is proactively seeking

commentary pieces and other content that covers various aspects of geography, demographics and political affiliations across Minnesota.

"By bringing together all of our opinion work under Strib Voices, our hope is to create the most dynamic and thoughtful water cooler for statewide news in the country," said Phil Morris, Vice President and Opinion Editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Reimagining the brand

To complement the vast transformation, the Minnesota Star Tribune has built a new brand identity and design structure to convey its ambition for audiences everywhere. The company partnered with Minnesota-based creative agency Colle McVoy

to develop this brand strategy and identity, built for the future of media consumption. In addition to a new name, the brand refresh includes a new nameplate, new logo, new color systems, new sets of typography, a new mascot (Stribby the Gray Duck), and a new brand platform as 'The Heart and Voice of the North .'

"Yes, we added 'Minnesota' to our name – yet this rebrand goes far beyond a new title," said Chris Iles , Vice President of Communications and Brand Marketing for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

"We're Minnesotans just like our audience, and believe that our state, in an oft overlooked and underestimated region of the country, deserves to view itself for what it is: the 'Heart and Voice of the North.' Our campaign leans into all things Minnesota, as we leverage our trusted and established brand to elevate a community and place that loyal subscribers and new audiences will be proud of."

Positioning for future growth

In addition to the transformational work already completed under new publisher and CEO Steve Grove , the Minnesota Star Tribune has a robust slate of upcoming changes designed to further position it for future success. These include the launch of a philanthropic arm, an enhanced sponsored-content strategy, a novel approach to affiliate marketing and much more.

"The talented team at the Minnesota Star Tribune has accomplished so much over the past year, and we're just getting started," said Steve Grove. "As we drive innovation in media to make every Minnesotan's life better, we hope our loyal and new readers will join us on this journey."

The Minnesota Star Tribune's owner, Glen Taylor, said he believes this is the beginning of a new chapter for an institution he cares about deeply.

"I'm incredibly excited by what our new leadership team has put into place at an important moment for our state," Taylor said. "The Minnesota Star Tribune is a state treasure, one we believe can accomplish truly great things with the support of our audience and partners."

To celebrate its relaunch, the Minnesota Star Tribune is offering new subscribers the special rate of just $1 for 6 months of premium digital access .

About The Minnesota Star Tribune Media Company

The Minnesota Star Tribune is an innovative modern media organization building on an extraordinary 157-year legacy. With seven Pulitzer Prizes and hundreds of other awards, the Minnesota Star Tribune boasts the Midwest's largest news organization and is an unrivaled force for journalistic excellence in Minnesota and beyond. As the heart and voice of the north, the Minnesota Star Tribune is on a journey to create the leading model for local news in America – driving innovation in media to make every Minnesotan's life better. For more information, visit .

