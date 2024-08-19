Former SEC Crypto And Cyber Enforcement Chief David Hirsch Joins Mcguirewoods

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) D.C. Partner Complements Firm's Deep Securities Bench

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

David Hirsch , who recently led the Securities and Exchange Commission's Assets and Unit (CACU), has joined McGuireWoods' growing securities enforcement and regulatory counseling practice as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Hirsch served as CACU chief in the SEC's Division of Enforcement, overseeing matters that included first-of-their-kind investigations, resolutions and litigation. He was responsible for recommending and implementing the SEC's cybersecurity enforcement priorities and played a leading role establishing the agency's approach to enforcing registration obligations for a variety of crypto asset activities.

Before becoming CACU chief in 2022, Hirsch was counsel to SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw. In that role, he reviewed and advised on effectively all enforcement recommendations before the SEC and frequently met with market participants, advocates, media and legislative staff.

Hirsch joined the SEC in 2015 as a senior counsel in the Division of Enforcement's Fort Worth, Texas, regional office. Prior to entering public service, he co-owned a private investigation firm focused on securities fraud matters.

At McGuireWoods, Hirsch will have a broad securities enforcement practice, including advising clients on matters related to cybersecurity and crypto assets.

"Dave's distinguished career at the SEC - in particular his role as an adviser to Commissioner Crenshaw and the head of a unit addressing major issues facing market participants - gives him a unique perspective that will inure to the benefit of our clients," said Noreen Kelly , McGuireWoods' deputy managing partner for litigation. "He knows how regulators think and has an in-depth understanding of the intricate compliance challenges clients face in today's market, including with respect to crypto and cybersecurity regulation."

Robert Muckenfuss , chair of the firm's Financial Services & Securities Enforcement Department, added: "Cybersecurity and crypto are rapidly evolving areas of the law and Dave's unique background and extensive experience in securities enforcement will help our clients stay ahead of the curve."

Anchored by former SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

(FINRA) attorneys, as well as former high-level federal prosecutors, McGuireWoods manages securities investigations at every stage - from informal inquiries and routine exams through investigations, litigation and appeals - while also serving as trusted advisers on regulatory counseling matters and developing issues confronting clients and the industry more broadly.

"Dave's arrival is another important milestone in our team's growth," said Elizabeth Hogan , co-leader of the securities enforcement and regulatory counseling practice and managing partner of the firm's D.C. office. "He complements our deep bench of former regulators and enforcement officials and enhances our nationally recognized practice."

Said Hirsch: "McGuireWoods has a premier securities and regulatory enforcement practice with exceptional lawyers and a well-deserved reputation for innovation. What sets McGuireWoods apart for me is its commitment to providing unmatched client service and how intentional it has been over a number of years in structuring the practice to deliver excellent results. I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career at such an outstanding firm."

Note: Hirsch is not admitted in the District of Columbia. He is a member of the California bar and has applied for admission to the D.C. bar. While he awaits admission, he is practicing under the direct supervision of an enrolled, active D.C. bar member.

McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide. It continuously ranks among the top firms

in Financial Times' prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 18 times on BTI Consulting's Client Service A-Team - elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC , offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE McGuireWoods LLP