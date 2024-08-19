Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
8/19/2024 10:16:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 August 2024
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company was notified that Henry Daubeney (a PDMR) purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.
The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Henry Daubeney
| 2. Reason for the notification
| a. Position/status
| Director
|
b. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| (i) Purchase of 20,000 shares via share dealing account
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (i) £3.8166
| (i) 20,000
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
(i) 20,000
Aggregated price
(i) £76,332.00
| e. Date of transaction
| 19 August 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
OSB GROUP PLC
| Jason Elphick
| t: 01634 848 944
| Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
|
|
| Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
|
| Email: ...
| t: 01634 838973
|
|
| Brunswick
|
| Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
| t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
MENAFN19082024004107003653ID1108576024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.