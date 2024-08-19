NASCAR Market Analysis 2024: Competitions Sponsorship, Attendances And Tickets, Media Landscape, Social Media Following And Team Sponsorship Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of NASCAR 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the NASCAR 2024, including a look at the competitions sponsorship, attendances and tickets, landscape, social media following, and team sponsorship analysis.

The estimated annual media revenue for NASCAR 2024 is $820 million. Fox, the national network, and NBC, the national broadcasters, have acquired the rights in the US to motor racing's NASCAR. Both deals are due to expire at the conclusion of the 2024 NASCAR season. The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series so far has seen promising viewership. The TV viewing is largely like the 2024 season, even though the Daytona 500 had a 27% decreased in TV viewership.

Goodyear have acquired the largest sponsorship deals for NASCAR 2024, worth an estimated $25 million annually. Goodyear, the tire manufacturer have agreed a multi-year deal, covering the 2023-2027 period, which sees Goodyear serve as the official tire for NASCAR's top three national series and the title sponsor for the annual Goodyear 400 race in Darlington, South Carolina.

The automotive sector is both the most active and biggest spending sector within NASCAR's sponsorship portfolio for 2024. Brands which are based in the US dominate both the value and spend of the brands who have agreed to sponsor the 2024 NASCAR season.

Hendrick Motorsports has the largest social media following across the 15 chartered teams. Hendrick Motorsports has a total of 2,392, 200 followers across Facebook, X, and Instagram. Stewart-Haas Racing ranks second in terms of social media following, with a total of 1,581,300 followers. The team has registered 69 NASCAR Cup Series wins since team owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas joined forces for the organization's debut season in 2009. Jimmie Johnson is the most followed NASCAR driver across social media, whilst he also has the largest following on a single media site across the NASCAR drivers, with over 2.5 million followers on X.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the competition including a sponsorship portfolio, media landscape, attendance and ticketing, social media following and team sponsorship analysis.

An analysis of NASCAR 2024 sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, team profiles as well as NASCAR's social media breakdown.

Company Coverage:



Goodyear

Xfinity

Chevrolet

Toyota

Coca-Cola

Ford

GEICO

Credit One Bank

Busch

Sunoco

Mobil 1

Verizon

PNC Financial Services

Craftsman Tools

Powerball

Ruoff Mortgage

Penn Entertainment

Bet MGM

NetJets DraftKings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary

Overview NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Calendar

2. Media Analysis



NASCAR 2024 Media Revenue

NASCAR 2024 Media Landscape Across the World NASCAR Cup Series Average Viewership

3. Sponsorship Analysis



NASCAR 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio

Top 20 Highest Annual Value Sponsorship Deals

Volume of Deals by Sector

Brand Spend by Sector Brand Spend per Location

4. Team Sponsorship



Official Car Suppliers

Average Team Revenue per Car

Volume of Deals by Sector Brand Spend per Location

5. Team Analysis

6. Additional Revenue & Following



Ticket Revenue Social Media Following

