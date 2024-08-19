Olively Soap: Nourishing Olive Oil Soaps From The Mediterranean To Your Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Handcrafted in the Heart of the Mediterranean, Olively's Olive Oil Soaps Bring Ancient Traditions to Modern Skincare

- say Mo and Sam, the founders of OlivelyDOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Olively, a pioneering skincare brand known for its commitment to natural body care products, proudly announces the expansion of its olive oil-based soap line. Merging traditional Mediterranean techniques with contemporary wellness needs, Olively offers a luxurious approach to daily skincare that caters to all skin types, from sensitive to mature.Harnessing the rich, nourishing properties of olive oil, each of the brand's olive oil soap bars is carefully crafted using sustainably sourced ingredients that promise to naturally cleanse and enhance skin health. The Olea love soap product, for example, contains no other ingredients other than olive oil, proving the natural effectiveness of the substance. "Our goal is to bring Mediterranean skincare to every household, using natural ingredients that offer healing, rejuvenation, and pure indulgence," say Mo and Sam, the founders of Olively . The olive oil soap products are available in various scents and compositions, each formulated with specific skin benefits in mind.The product line features unique blends such as Olive Oil with Laurel for firming and moisturization, Pine Essential Oils for stress relief and antimicrobial benefits, and innovative combinations like turmeric, honey, and goat milk for a radiant, nourished complexion. For those with particularly sensitive skin or preferences for unscented products, Olively offers a purely unscented version that maintains all the natural benefits of olive oil without added fragrances.Olively is dedicated to eco-friendly practices, ensuring all ingredients are ethically obtained. "We believe in the power of natural ingredients in their most raw and simplist form, and their ability to restore and maintain skin health, which is why all our soaps are crafted with the utmost respect for the environment," add the founders. With the exception of their popular 'Golden Dreams' soap, which includes goat milk, all products in the Olively line are vegan.These artisanal soaps are now available on the Olively website, where customers can explore the full range and find their perfect skincare match.For more information about Olively and their products, please visit .About OlivelyOlively is dedicated to bringing ancient Mediterranean skincare secrets to modern beauty routines. It emphasizes natural ingredients, sustainable practices, and inclusive products suitable for all skin types.

