New Bend Health Study Shows Digital Mental Health Programs Improve Outcomes For Kids And Teens With Self-Harm Behaviors

MADISON, WI, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bend Health , Inc. ("Bend"), a national provider of mental for children, teens, and families, published a new study in JMIR Formative Research today demonstrating that digital mental health interventions (DMHIs) can significantly improve the mental health of children and adolescents experiencing self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs). The study highlights the efficacy of DMHIs in addressing acute mental health crises among youth aged 1 to 17.Rates of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs), as well as suicide attempts and completed suicides, have been on the rise. Recent estimates report SITBs in 7.5% of children (ages 6-12) and 16.9% of adolescents. Since 2010, there have been alarming increases in pediatric hospital admissions for non-suicidal self-injury, with one study reporting that hospitalizations for suicidal ideation or attempts in children and adolescents doubled from 0.66% in 2008 to 1.82% in 2015.The study, which involved participants in Bend Health's pediatric digital mental health program, reveals that DMHIs can effectively mitigate severe symptoms of anxiety and depression in children and adolescents facing SITBs.Key findings from the study include:- High-risk Cases Identified Early: According to Bend Health's data, 44.6% of risk screenings happened during the initial intake, and 70% were identified during the first evaluation with a care provider. This shows that families are coming to Bend with urgent needs, and Bend is able to identify those and these risks are identified right away.- Improvement in Mental Health in those with SITBs: Both children and adolescents (aged 6-17 years) with SITBs and those without SITBs showed significant improvements in anxiety and depression symptoms after receiving care from Bend. Specifically, 77.1% of the SITB group showed improvement in anxiety symptoms, compared to 83.4% in the non-SITB group. For depressive symptoms, 80.6% of the SITB group improved, closely matching the 81.5% improvement rate of the non-SITB group. This suggests that although these cases are higher risk and more severe compared to the non-SITB group, Bend Health's care programs have a significant ability to improve the symptoms of these patients."The rising rates of self-harm and suicide among young people are a pressing concern. Traditional healthcare systems are often overwhelmed and under-resourced to address these issues effectively," said Dr. Monika Roots, President and Co-Founder of Bend Health. "Digital mental health programs like Bend Health can bridge this gap, providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality care to those who need it most. By leveraging technology, we can identify risks early and deliver personalized interventions that greatly improve mental health outcomes."Most SITBs are addressed by emergency departments that are not specialized in treating these issues, and many providers within these departments report limited capacity and a lack of expertise to treat mental health conditions. Emergency department visit prices have increased by 58% from 2012 to 2019, reflecting a significant financial burden on both families and the healthcare system itself.There is a clear and pressing need for accessible, affordable, and high-quality mental health care for children and adolescents, especially those experiencing SITBs. This study shows the powerful impact of digital mental health programs such as Bend in providing timely and effective help to children and teens in crisis.+++About Bend Health, Inc.Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of mental health care services for kids, teens and young adults up to age 25, is on a mission to improve access to high-quality mental health care. With care options to address prevention through severe mental health - inclusive of neuropsychological testing services - Bend Health surrounds the family with the right intervention for every moment of need. Bend's unique collaborative care model includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with youth and families and deliver better outcomes. Bend's services are available to over 95 million people through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems. For more information, visit

