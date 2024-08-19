Priyanka Chaturvedi Seeks President's Nod To Maha Bill On Crimes Against Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Amid nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Medical College and Hospital, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday urged President Droupadi Murmu to expedite the assent to a Bill on crimes against women and children passed by the led by Uddhav Thackeray three years back.

In a letter to the President, Chaturvedi said the Bills were cleared under the leadership of then Chief Uddhav Thackeray in the state legislature, but they are awaiting the President's assent ever since.

The Bill in question is Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020.

"This would be the most fitting gift to the women of the state and the nation on the occasion of Rakhi," she said.

Stating that the Shakti Bill is significant and historic as it prioritises women's safety and calls for stringent punishment and swift prosecution, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP reiterated that it has been awaiting the President's assent since 2021.

"The delay in granting assent to the Bill has understandably raised concerns among the citizens of Maharashtra, especially considering the increasing cases of violence against women and children. Today, as the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan which symbolises protection and care, I find it particularly important to emphasise immediate attention to this matter," said Chaturvedi.

"I respectfully urge your esteemed office to consider this matter with the urgency it merits, facilitating the Bill's swift enactment into law. As a woman parliamentarian, I am convinced that such a step would reaffirm our unwavering dedication to advocating women's safety, not only in Maharashtra, but across India, especially at a time when this cause demands our immediate attention and action," she added.

Chaturvedi also said that the country is witnessing large-scale protests after the R.G. Kar incident, which is a reminder to 2012 Nirbhaya case, exposing how unsafe women continue to feel in the country.

"In India, 51 crimes against women take place each hour... Such cases have shaken the women's trust in the country's legal system which fails to protect them. The pain, fear, and anger of crores of women are justified. They reemphasise the need to prioritise women's safety and access to faster justice. As a woman, I am certain that you share their sentiment and agree that the need to walk the talk towards women's safety is now," she said.