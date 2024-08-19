عربي


President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Has Always Paid Special Attention To Humanitarian Cooperation With Russia

8/19/2024 10:09:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has always paid special attention to humanitarian cooperation with Russia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted that there are 324 schools in Azerbaijan where education is conducted in Russian, with about 160,000 students enrolled.“More than 800,000 students study Russian as a second language. In 26 universities in Azerbaijan, there are departments offering education in Russian, with over 15,000 students enrolled. The branches of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov and Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov are functioning successfully. Today, we also discussed the development of relations in the field of education," the President added.

AzerNews

