President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Has Always Paid Special Attention To Humanitarian Cooperation With Russia
8/19/2024 10:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Azerbaijan has always paid special attention to humanitarian
cooperation with Russia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
during a joint press conference with President of Russia Vladimir
Putin, Azernews reports.
The head of state noted that there are 324 schools in Azerbaijan
where education is conducted in Russian, with about 160,000
students enrolled.“More than 800,000 students study Russian as a
second language. In 26 universities in Azerbaijan, there are
departments offering education in Russian, with over 15,000
students enrolled. The branches of Moscow State University named
after M.V. Lomonosov and Medical University named after I.M.
Sechenov are functioning successfully. Today, we also discussed the
development of relations in the field of education," the President
added.
