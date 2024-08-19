President Ilham Aliyev: Stability And Security In The South Caucasus Mostly Depend On Close Cooperation Between Russia And Azerbaijan
Date
8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The stability and security of the entire South Caucasus region
largely depend on the close cooperation between Russia and
Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during a press briefing
following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin,
Azernews reports.
“We thoroughly discussed regional security issues in a
limited-format meeting. Since September of last year, a completely
new situation has emerged in the region. Azerbaijan has fully
restored its Sovereignty and territorial integrity. Naturally, this
new situation opens up opportunities for establishing a durable and
long-term peace in the South Caucasus. The stability and security
of the entire South Caucasus region depend significantly on the
close interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani
leader emphasized.
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575986
