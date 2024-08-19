President Ilham Aliyev: Stability And Security In The South Caucasus Mostly Depend On Close Cooperation Between Russia And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The stability and security of the entire South Caucasus region largely depend on the close cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during a press briefing following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

“We thoroughly discussed regional security issues in a limited-format meeting. Since September of last year, a completely new situation has emerged in the region. Azerbaijan has fully restored its and territorial integrity. Naturally, this new situation opens up opportunities for establishing a durable and long-term peace in the South Caucasus. The stability and security of the entire South Caucasus region depend significantly on the close interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.