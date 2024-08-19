President Of Azerbaijan: North-South Project Is Of Exceptional Importance For Interstate Relations Between Baku And Moscow
8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM
“The North-South project is of exceptional importance for the
interstate relations between Baku and Moscow,” said President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with
President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Azernews
reports.
“We discussed in detail the implementation of the North-South
project, which is crucial not only for our interstate relations but
also for issues related to regional transport corridors and
transport routes. I must note that in Azerbaijan, both the railway
and road segments of the North-South corridor have been fully
implemented and are functioning successfully. Currently, we are
actively working on modernizing the railway section of this
corridor to enhance its capacity. We are talking about the
possibility of transporting 15 million tons of cargo per year and
more,” the head of state underlined.
The President stated that this year Azerbaijan has allocated
approximately $120 million for the modernization of this railway
section to achieve the required capacity.
