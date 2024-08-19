عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Historic Nature Of President Vladimir Putin's State Visit To Azerbaijan

8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of the current state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Azernews reports.

“Undoubtedly, this visit is of a historic nature and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the friendly and allied relations between our countries,” the head of state pointed out.

AzerNews

