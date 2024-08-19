President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Historic Nature Of President Vladimir Putin's State Visit To Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the historic significance of
the current state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to
Azerbaijan during a joint press conference with his Russian
counterpart, Azernews reports.
“Undoubtedly, this visit is of a historic nature and will make a
significant contribution to strengthening the friendly and allied
relations between our countries,” the head of state pointed
out.
