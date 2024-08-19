عربي


Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Russia Discuss Environmental Situation In The Caspian Sea

8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported that they discussed the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

“We exchanged views on a matter of mutual concern-the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea and its catastrophic shallowing. We agreed to analyze and outline steps to address this issue both bilaterally and in a five-sided format to prevent a potential environmental disaster,” said the President.

The Azerbaijani leader also expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin and the Russian side for supporting Azerbaijan's bid to host the COP29 climate conference.“Russia's support has been crucial, and we are currently working, including bilaterally, on matters related to the preparation for this climate conference,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

