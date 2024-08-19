Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Russia Discuss Environmental Situation In The Caspian Sea
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement
following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported
that they discussed the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea,
“We exchanged views on a matter of mutual concern-the
environmental situation in the Caspian Sea and its catastrophic
shallowing. We agreed to analyze and outline steps to address this
issue both bilaterally and in a five-sided format to prevent a
potential environmental disaster,” said the President.
The Azerbaijani leader also expressed gratitude to Vladimir
Putin and the Russian side for supporting Azerbaijan's bid to host
the COP29 climate conference.“Russia's support has been crucial,
and we are currently working, including bilaterally, on matters
related to the preparation for this climate conference,” President
Ilham Aliyev added.
