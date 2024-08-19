عربي


Azerbaijani President: Increase In Trade Volume With Russia Suggests Great Potential For Cooperation

8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The growth in trade volume between Azerbaijan and Russia highlights the significant potential for cooperation,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated during a joint press briefing following meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

"The increase in trade volume, both last year and in the first six months of this year, indicates substantial potential for cooperation. We surpassed the $4 billion mark last year, and (during today's meetings – ed.) we shared our opinions that this is certainly not the limit," the Azerbaijani leader said.

