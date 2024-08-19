Azerbaijani President: Increase In Trade Volume With Russia Suggests Great Potential For Cooperation
Date
8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM
“The growth in trade volume between Azerbaijan and Russia
highlights the significant potential for cooperation,” Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev stated during a joint press briefing
following meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin,
Azernews reports.
"The increase in trade volume, both last year and in the first
six months of this year, indicates substantial potential for
cooperation. We surpassed the $4 billion mark last year, and
(during today's meetings – ed.) we shared our opinions that this is
certainly not the limit," the Azerbaijani leader said.
