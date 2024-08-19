Chatsworth Products Introduces High-Power Rack PDU Configurations For Artificial Intelligence Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products, (CPI), a leading global of products and solutions that power and protect its customers' ever-growing in information and communications (ICT), has announced new high-power configurations for their eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs), designed to meet the needs of GPU/AI-based applications.

CPI's new high-power configurations for their eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs) are designed to meet the needs of GPU/AI-based applications.

CPI has maintained a distinguished track record over the past 30 years, consistently delivering innovative power solutions. The company first introduced their eConnect PDUs in 2012, ushering in a new era of power management solutions for data centers with patented capabilities.

"Today, we are excited to unveil over 100 standard high-power PDU configurations, supporting power levels ranging from 28.8 kW to 57.5 kW, based on the fourth generation of our currently shipping eConnect PDUs. The convergence of high-power GPU-based equipment and advanced liquid cooling technologies demands innovative rack power distribution solutions. Our new high-power PDUs, equipped with 30A branch circuit breakers, are designed to support these high-power densities in an optimal form factor," said Ashish Moondra, Senior Director of Power & Electronics.

High-power configurability options are available in 208V/100A, 415V/60A and 415V/100A for eConnect Basic, Metered, Monitored, Monitored Pro, and Switched Pro models. Standard configurations include redundancy packs that allow datacenter operators to easily distinguish equipment connected to separate power paths. Advanced monitoring capabilities provide the visibility necessary to keep critical applications running at peak performance levels under demanding conditions.

CPI is deeply committed to environmental stewardship , with operational practices designed to minimize environmental impact. These practices include innovative use of recycled materials, comprehensive recycling systems, and a robust emphasis on renewable energy sources. The high-power configurations and liquid-cooled manifolds can be pre-installed in CPI's ZetaFrame® Cabinet System to minimize deployment time and effort, assisting data centers in achieving their sustainability goals.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. CPI's broad offering includes Cabinet, Containment and Industrial Enclosure Systems, Cable Management, Cable Runway and Tray, Power Management, Environmental Monitoring and Security, Grounding and Bonding, Open Rack Systems, Seismic Protection Systems, Wall-Mount Systems, and Zone Cabling and Wireless Enclosures.

Contact

Maren Price

Chatsworth Products

612-387-5115

[email protected]

SOURCE Chatsworth Products, Inc.