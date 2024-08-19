The Role Of Muslim Ngos And Islamic Social Finance In Global Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) There can be no denying that the need for humanitarian assistance to contend with natural and man-made disasters is growing. In response, various organisational models shaped by cultural, religious, and operational factors continue to deliver aid and relief where it is needed most.

Previously dominated by Western actors, Islamic contributions to global humanitarian efforts have grown rapidly in recent decades - so much so that Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today occupy a distinctive and pivotal role within the global humanitarian framework, increasingly serving as key partners in international aid initiatives and relief efforts.

A diverse and global network of Muslim NGOs are currently active across an array of humanitarian sectors, including healthcare, education, and development. Many have garnered significant attention in recent years thanks to their successful fundraising efforts within the Islamic philanthropic sector and ability to respond directly to crises impacting the Islamic world. This has elevated some Muslim NGOs' prominence on the international stage, especially against the backdrop of funding challenges facing Western humanitarian organisations.

As faith-based organisations, Muslim NGOs derive inspiration and guidance from the teachings of Islam, often integrating spiritual principles into their mission, operations, and services. Central to their ethos is the concept of the afterlife, which profoundly influences their operations. The humanitarian ethos of Muslims is also anchored in the spirit of giving, driven by a desire to secure spiritual welfare in the afterlife.

Muslims donate part of their wealth to those in need, motivated by a belief in accumulating good deeds, drawing closer to Allah, and aspiring for the rewards of paradise. Engaging in goodness splits into two realms: serving the Divine, which pertains to honouring Allah's decrees; and acts of kindness, which involve showing mercy towards Allah's creations.

Both encourage gestures of generosity towards the less fortunate and engaging in gentle discourse with others. And Allah proclaims:“And do good, for Allah certainly loves the good-doers.” This encapsulates the essence of Islamic philanthropy, highlighting a comprehensive approach that goes beyond mere ritualistic practices to include a broad spectrum of benevolent acts. It also underscores the intrinsic link between faith, ethical conduct, and the welfare of the broader community.

Accordingly, the ideological alignment of Muslim NGOs reflects Islamic principles when integrating religious mandates with operational objectives. This comprehensive approach incorporates values such as Rahmah (compassion), Bir (righteousness), Adl (justice), Amanah (trustworthiness and honesty), and the obligation to help those in need. These values play a crucial role in shaping humanitarian efforts, safeguarding the rights of all involved and ensuring justice and fairness.

Fundraising in Muslim NGOs is also rooted in Islamic social financial principles and primarily derived from Muslim donors who believe that the actions of aid and giving are not confined to the temporal sphere but imbued with an awareness of and preparation for the life to come. Islamic giving includes both voluntary and obligatory giving. Voluntary giving encompasses acts of Sadaqah (voluntary charity), waqf (endowments) and any deeds performed in hope of divine reward. Obligatory giving is represented by Zakat, a form of almsgiving treated as a religious duty and purified means of wealth.

This dichotomy highlights a profound commitment to a cycle of generosity, underscored by divine promises of immense reward for the givers and severe consequences for those neglecting their duty. Zakat is a key source of funds, strictly regulated to ensure aid reaches those most in need and supports the development of the Muslim Ummah according to Shariah law. Sadaqah further supplements these efforts, allowing for broader support and development initiatives. Both are complemented by the Waqf model, which generates ongoing income from assets such as rental properties or profits from businesses.

The above model provides a stable financial base for charitable activities, ensuring that funds are available for long-term initiatives rather than relying on one-time donations or grants. It also highlights the unique approach of Muslim NGOs to managing resources and delivering aid.

The commitment of Muslim NGOs to Islamic principles further ensures that their work is not only effective but also spiritually fulfilling for both donors and beneficiaries.

World Humanitarian Day provides the perfect opportunity to reaffirm that Muslim NGOs play a unique and complementary role in the global humanitarian sector, particularly through their integration of Islamic finance principles. Thanks to its remarkable efficiency, Islamic social finance has also become an integral part of the discourse on humanitarian efforts.

This has gained recognition from prominent global entities such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which established the Refugee Zakat Fund after thorough consultations with religious scholars.

Understanding the distinct approaches of Muslim NGOs enhance the appreciation of diverse humanitarian practices and their impacts on global welfare. It also fosters collaboration and dialogue between different types of NGOs, contributing to more effective and inclusive humanitarian efforts.

l Dr Abdulfatah Said Mohamed is Associate Professor of Islam and Global Affairs at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's College of Islamic Studies.l Afef Dhifallah is a humanitarian professional at Qatar Charity, specialising in child protection. She holds dual master's degrees in Islam and Global Affairs from Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. (This piece has been submitted by HBKU's Communications Directorate on behalf of its authors. The thoughts and views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect an official University stance).

