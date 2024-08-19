Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prime of Kuwait Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad met Sunday with Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Kuwait. The bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of boosting cooperation along with the latest regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting.

