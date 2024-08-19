Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations
Date
8/19/2024 10:03:56 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prime Minister of Kuwait sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Sunday with Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Kuwait.
The bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of boosting cooperation along with the latest regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting.
MENAFN19082024000067011011ID1108575952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.