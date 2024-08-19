DAN MANOJLOVSKI JOINS LOCHNER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Lochner's Chief Operating Officer Dan Manojlovski

Manojlovski's career has been marked by significant achievements across transportation sectors, including aviation, highways and bridges, ports and maritime, and transit and rail. He most recently served as Interim Director and Senior Vice President for the Transportation Group at CDM Smith, developing and implementing market strategies to expand transportation services nationally. Prior to that assignment, Manojlovski held multiple senior leadership roles at AECOM, including Regional Business Line Leader/Senior Vice President for the US West Transportation Group, providing oversight for 1,650 employees in thirty states and driving revenue and sales goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Lochner executive leadership team," said Board Chair & CEO Terry Ruhl. "His expertise will be instrumental as the company continues on its path of organic and acquisitive growth and expansion across

Lochner's US regions and practices."

Manojlovski holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in multiple states, including Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Texas, and Washington.

Working out of Lochner's headquarters in Chicago, IL, Manojlovski will oversee day-to-day operations, with a focus on optimizing performance and driving strategic growth initiatives as the company seeks to further capitalize on emerging opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the US. The company is ranked No.103 in

Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.