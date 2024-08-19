TED ELIOPOULOS JOINS PROLOGIS AS SENIOR PRIVATE INVESTMENT EXECUTIVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, (NYSE:PLD ), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced that Ted Eliopoulos is joining the company as managing director, Strategic Capital. A seasoned and respected management executive, Eliopoulos will help Prologis continue to grow its private investment business, bringing years of experience and deep expertise. Eliopoulos will work closely with Karsten Kallevig, global head of Strategic Capital. Both leaders will report to Dan Letter, Prologis' global president.

Ted Eliopoulos is joining Prologis as managing director, Strategic Capital

"Ted brings a tremendous amount of experience and unique insight to this new role," said Hamid R. Moghadam, chief executive officer and co-founder of Prologis. "Our Strategic Capital business is a significant part of our growth trajectory, and we look forward to tapping into his expertise to help us meet our ambitious goals."

Most recently, Eliopoulos was managing director and senior advisor of Calvert Research and Management, having previously served as Calvert's CEO and president. Previously, Eliopoulos served as the vice chairman & head of Strategic Partnerships at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) from 2019-2022.

"The majority of my professional career has centered around real assets and I'm thrilled to focus all of my attention on the global leader in logistics real estate," said Eliopoulos. "Prologis offers unique advantages in the marketplace. The growth potential into the future is tremendous as we continue to deepen existing relationships and forge new global partnerships."

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Eliopoulos served as the chief investment officer of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) from 2014 - 2018. Before becoming CIO, from 2007 - 2014, he was CalPERS' Senior Investment Officer of Real Estate and then Real Assets. From 2002 to 2006, he served as the chief deputy treasurer and deputy treasurer at the California State Treasurer's Office.

Eliopoulos' past and current board affiliations include the U.S. Real Estate Roundtable and the Pensions Real Estate Association (Board Chair 2012-2014), and the Sustainability Accounting Standard's Board's Investor Advisory Group, as well as the Alliance for Southern California Innovation Advisory Council. Eliopoulos currently serves on the Board of the Robert Toigo Foundation and the Pacific Pension Institute.

Eliopoulos received his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, with honors from Dartmouth College and holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Virginia.

About Prologis Strategic Capital

Prologis' Strategic Capital business is an integral line of business for the company, with $87.8 billion* in assets under management. The company's Strategic Capital business consistently demonstrates strong and sustained revenue growth.



Prologis Strategic Capital offers institutional investors a unique opportunity to invest with the company. Benefitting from the scale and scope of the Prologis platform, each of the company's ten funds focus on delivering industry-leading, risk-adjusted returns along with a superior investor experience. Prologis' investment vehicles have specific geographic and risk profiles, targeting logistics real estate in high-consumption and high-barrier-to-entry markets.



Prologis is a material investor in all its Strategic Capital funds, with co-investment levels ranging from 15 percent to 55 percent. As a general partner, the company provides investors security through its durable A-rated balance sheet, best-in-class global portfolio and customer-centric focus.

Data as of March 31, 2024. AUM is the fair value of real estate properties and development projects in the Strategic Capital business and includes our estimate of the gross value of real estate that could be acquired using existing equity commitments from Prologis and our partners assuming target leverage levels are used. Assets Under Management: Representing 41% of Prologis' total AUM.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

