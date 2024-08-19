PM Modi To Visit Jodhpur On Aug 25

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will visit Jodhpur on August 25, said Union Culture and Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday.

Speaking to the in Jodhpur, the Union minister said: "A total of 75 years have passed since the establishment of the Rajasthan High Court. Now the High Court is entering into the Amrit Kaal Phase. At this phase of time, the programmes held last year will be concluded in the esteemed presence of PM Narendra Modi."

The Union Minister said that the people of Jodhpur are eager to welcome the Prime Minister in Jodhpur on August 25.

Speaking on the incident of rape of a three-year-old girl in Jodhpur, Shekhawat said that this is an unfortunate incident.

"Jodhpur Police took immediate action and arrested the accused. I have instructed that the accused should get strict punishment and there should also be a provision for immediate punishment."

Shekhawat also called the Udaipur incident in which a 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed by his classmate as unfortunate and appealed to all the people to maintain peace and order.

He said,“I urge the administration to ensure that action is taken against the culprits.”