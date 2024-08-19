Saliogen Therapeutics Appoints Kali Stasi, M.D., Ph.D. As Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Dr. Stasi brings to SalioGen 30 years of experience in ophthalmology and genetic medicine-

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalioGen Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation genetic medicines based on its Gene CodingTM

technology, today announced the appointment of Kalliopi "Kali" Stasi, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer. In this position, Dr. Stasi will be responsible for bringing the company's development candidate SGT-1001 into the by mid-2025 as a one-time for Stargardt and continuing to develop the company's Gene Coding technology for other inherited retinal diseases and cystic fibrosis.

"Dr. Stasi brings to SalioGen three decades of expertise in ophthalmology and a proven track record of advancing genetic medicines from early- and late-stage clinical development through commercialization," said Jason Cole, CEO of SalioGen Therapeutics. "Her clinical vision and leadership will enhance our ability to continue pushing the boundaries of genetic medicine for patients and families, and we're excited to welcome Dr. Stasi to our team."

"SalioGen's novel Gene Coding technology holds tremendous potential for overcoming the limitations of other genetic medicine approaches, significantly expanding the universe of diseases we can address by integrating full genes with high specificity," said Dr. Stasi. "I'm very excited to work with the SalioGen team to accelerate the positive impact this technology can have on patients."

Most recently, Dr. Stasi served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Adverum Biotechnologies. In this role, she planned and executed global clinical development programs for vision loss. In her previous position, Dr. Stasi led Tenpoint Therapeutic's cell therapy program for ophthalmic indications as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. Before that, Dr. Stasi worked at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research as a Translational Medical Director, where she led multiple clinical trials in a pipeline of gene and cell therapies intended to treat retinal diseases. Earlier in her career, Dr. Stasi served four years at the University of Pennsylvania as an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Stasi earned her M.D. and Ph.D. in neurodegenerative disease from the University of Patras, Greece. She completed an ophthalmology residency at the University of Rochester, NY, a Cornea and Refractive Surgery Clinical fellowship at Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, and a business post-baccalaureate program at Wharton Business School.

About SalioGen Therapeutics

SalioGen Therapeutics is developing next-generation genetic medicines for patients using its novel Gene CodingTM

technology. Gene Coding is a non-viral method of integrating large or multiple whole genes into the genome at precise locations without double-strand breaks or guide RNA. SalioGen's lead programs focus on one-time treatments for Stargardt disease and cystic fibrosis. The company is also developing its Gene Coding technology for additional indications, such as other inherited retinal diseases, and to engineer CAR-T cells for cancer and autoimmune conditions. SalioGen is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit

SalioGen and follow SalioGen on LinkedIn .

