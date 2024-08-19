Beyondid Appoints Matt Torgersen As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID , a leading managed identity solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Matt Torgersen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Torgersen brings more than 25 years of experience leading go-to-market initiatives for major software & services organizations, building recurring revenue models that drive significant growth.

"We are delighted Matt has joined BeyondID as Chief Revenue Officer and know his leadership and experience will have an immediate impact on our customers, partners and team," said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. "He has a history of delivering outstanding results, including successfully leading the services and education sales for Okta's North American professional services organization. Matt will be guiding initiatives like our Digital Identity Blueprint and BeyondID Integration Network as well as helping sales and partners meet the growing identity demands of our customers."

Torgersen has an extensive background in building high-performing teams, driving revenue growth and advancing strategic partnerships. Prior to his role at Okta, he was a Managing Partner at Appirio and also held leadership positions at Antenna Software and Lawson Software.

"I am very excited to join BeyondID at this pivotal time in the company's journey," said Matt Torgersen, CRO of BeyondID. "Digital identity has never been more important in keeping organizations secure while delivering an exceptional user experience. As a Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP), BeyondID has an outstanding track record of providing services and solutions that help companies deliver a secure total experience. I couldn't be happier to join this talented team and lead the next phase of the company's revenue growth."





BeyondID is a leading managed identity solutions provider trusted by leading brands to implement and manage their digital identity strategies. BeyondID helps organizations manage their identity strategies to ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ASTM, Barracuda Networks, Discount Tire, H-E-B, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Northern Trust, TDECU, VF Corp. and Vista Equity Partners. More information about BeyondID can be found at .

