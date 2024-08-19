عربي


Notification Of Manager’S And Closely Related Parties’ Transactions With Shares In Schouw & Co.


8/19/2024 9:46:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notification of manager's and closely related parties' transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
 Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 Member of the board of directors
b) Initial notification/amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0010253921
b) Nature of the transaction
 Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 576.00 200 shares
DKK 577.00 85 shares
DKK 578.50 350 shares
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

635 shares
DKK 366,720.00
e) Date of the transaction
 16 August 2024
f) Place of transaction
 Nasdaq Copenhagen


Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Attachment

  • 2024-08-19 FBM24-48 Managers' transactions ENG

