Notification Of Manager’S And Closely Related Parties’ Transactions With Shares In Schouw & Co.
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notification of manager's and closely related parties' transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Member of the board of directors
| b)
| Initial notification/amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
| b)
| LEI
| 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0010253921
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| DKK 576.00
| 200 shares
| DKK 577.00
| 85 shares
| DKK 578.50
| 350 shares
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
635 shares
DKK 366,720.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 16 August 2024
| f)
| Place of transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Attachment
2024-08-19 FBM24-48 Managers' transactions ENG
