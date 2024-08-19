(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recyclable and Reusable Materials Facilitating Eco-Friendliness in Modern Building Practices

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research Inc., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global sustainable construction materials market (marché des matériaux de construction durables) value is estimated to reach US$ 702.3 Billion by the end of 2034 at a fast-paced CAGR of 11.2% between 2024 and 2034 .

Sustainable construction materials, also called environmentally-friendly materials or green building materials, help reduce carbon footprint in the environment, thereby facilitating eco-friendliness.

Sustainable construction materials are recyclable or reusable, durable, and natural (adobe, soil, cork, wood, straw, sawdust, etc.). They are also able to withstand humidity, heat, and cold.

Timber is a sustainable building material with the lowest environmental impact. Besides this, it does not harm the ozone layer, as it is devoid of wood treatments and paints. Organic materials and fibers are produced without any harmful chemicals and pesticides, thereby making them better for health and the environment.

The sustainable construction materials market report by TMR highlights factors that drive as well as restrain the demand for these green materials. The report also captures the latest trends and opportunities in the market.









Sustainable Construction Materials Market - Key Takeaways

Interior Materials Dominating Sustainable Construction Materials Industry

Interior materials include products that are used for furnishings, finishes, and structural elements. They are employed for the creation of energy-efficient, healthy, and environmentally-friendly indoor environments.

Sustainable interior materials comprise reclaimed wood, bamboo, recycled metal, eco-friendly insulation, and natural fiber carpets. They are designed and used for propagating eco-friendly indoors.

The last few years have seen noticeable improvement with regard to R&D in sustainable construction materials. Thus, innovation in material science production techniques is boosting the sustainable construction materials market size.

Conducive Regulatory Policies and Lower Maintenance Expenses Fueling Sustainable Construction Materials Market Growth

Governments of various countries across the globe are enacting stringent environmental regulations in order to lower carbon emissions and minimize the adverse impact on the environment.

In line with this, the building & construction sector is aiming to improve energy performance in buildings, decrease the carbon footprint of building materials, and increase investments in energy efficiency initiatives.

Implementation of regulations such as building codes can help reduce carbon emissions and ensure that new buildings are energy efficient and cost effective. Companies operating in the building & construction sector are also procuring materials from local sources in order to cut down upon transportation.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to less than 2°C above the pre-commercial levels, with efforts to limit growth to 1.5°C.

The EU Green Deal constitutes a comprehensive plan to make the EU climate neutral by the year 2050. This encompasses initiatives for promoting energy efficiency in buildings and makes usage of sustainable materials mandatory.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also incorporate SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) that focus on sustainable building practices.

Regional Outlook

Europe – The Sustainability Partner

The sustainable construction materials market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to robust support provided by governments of countries in the region. For instance, the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) promotes the adoption of eco-friendly building materials.

Increase in awareness regarding the benefits of using sustainable materials and implementation of strict building regulations and codes are also augmenting market development in Europe.

North America – The Growth Partner

North America accounted for vital sustainable construction materials market share in 2023, largely due to the high demand for insulation, roofing, framing, and several other commercial, industrial, residential, and infrastructure-oriented applications in the U.S. and Canada.

Expansion in the building & construction sector and lower cost of energy in the region are also augmenting market progress in North America.

Leading Players in Sustainable Construction Materials Industry

Alumasc Group plc, Binderholz GmbH, AMVIC Building Systems, BAUDER Ltd., ILLOVO SUGAR (PTY) Ltd., Greenfiber, TransFurans Chemicals bvba, Interface, Inc., Owens Corning Corporation, Forbo Group, Kingspan Group, DuPont, ElementalGreen, and BASF SE are the key players operating in the global landscape.

Key Strategies by Sustainable Construction Materials Market Manufacturers

Leading market players are introducing new products to expand their product portfolio and also showcasing them at builders' shows. For instance, in January 2023, Owens Corning announced that it had featured its comprehensive insulation product line at the '2023 International Builders' Show' in Las Vegas Convention Center.



In June 2024, Molins launched Susterra , a novel line of environmentally-friendly construction supplies. The move is likely to help the company achieve its sustainability goals. In November 2023, Saint-Gobain Gyproc announced that it had introduced cutting-edge series of products with the objective of reimagining architectural beauty and utility. This line comprises 'Metlance', an architectural metal ceiling tile, and 'Glasroc X', a novel generation board meant for exterior applications with esthetic benefits and superlative performance.

Market Segmentation

Material Type



Green Cement

Bamboo

Recycled Glass

Hempcrete

Recycled Tires

Reclaimed Wood

Cork

Mycelium

Ferrock

Sheep Wool

Recycled Metal

Recycled Plastic

Ashcrete

Timbercrete

Cellulose Fiber

Stone Others (Straw Bales, Natural Clay, etc.)



Application Exterior



Windows

Roofing

Doors

Sidings Others

Interior



Floorings

Insulation

Building Systems Others



Structural

Others End-use



Residential

Commercial Industrial

