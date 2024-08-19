Spirit Blockchain Capital Joins Forces With Slamnet As A Key Contributor In The Launch Of The SLAM Foundation’S SLAM Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital (CSE: SPIR), a leading firm in the blockchain and digital asset sectors, is pleased to announce its participation as a key contributor in the launch of SlamNet, the newly unveiled information of Web3. Spirit Blockchain Capital will play a pivotal role in the development and deployment of the SLAM token, the official utility token of the SlamNet ecosystem.

SlamNet, supported by prominent contributors including CryptoSlam, Animoca Brands, and other industry leaders, is designed to power the flow of enriched, trusted data within Web3 and support the intelligence, commercial, and financial applications essential for its growth. The SLAM token will be central to this ecosystem, facilitating transactions, governance, and other key functions within SlamNet.

"Our involvement in SlamNet underscores our commitment to advancing the digital economy and supporting innovative platforms that align with our strategic vision," said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital. "The SLAM Foundation and the SLAM token represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Web3, and we are excited to contribute to its development and success."

Randy Wasinger, Founder and CEO of CryptoSlam, added, "Spirit Blockchain Capital's support of SlamNet is a testament to the collaborative efforts driving the future of Web3. Their expertise and strategic insight will be invaluable as we work together to build a robust, data-driven ecosystem."

Spirit Blockchain Capital's support follows its previous strategic investment in CryptoSlam, a leading NFT data aggregator and key contributor to SlamNet. Spirit's involvement will further strengthen the technical and strategic capabilities of SlamNet, leveraging its extensive experience in the blockchain sector to help shape the future of decentralized finance and information sharing.

As part of the SlamNet ecosystem, the SLAM token will enable a wide range of functionalities, including governance through the SlamNet DAO, and will play a crucial role in driving the adoption and growth of the platform.

About the SlamNet Ecosystem

The SlamNet ecosystem will include the following components:

Raw, decoded and enriched data – the fuel : Terabytes of data from CryptoSlam and other data providers, and across all major blockchains, will fuel each of SlamNet's platforms.

SlamLink – the pipeline : SlamLink will be the pipeline for raw, decoded and enriched Web3 data to fuel applications bridging the world of Web3 with larger, traditional off-chain economies. It will also be the backbone of SlamChain.

SlamChain – the commercial district : SlamChain will serve as the commercial district for Web3 builders and end-users to transact through data-powered, smart contract applications.

SlamX – the voice : SlamX will provide the platform for community-governed creators to inform and educate an ever-expanding audience of Web3 industry watchers.

$SLAM – the currency : The SLAM token will be the currency of an entire web3 information economy and the official utility token of the SlamNet ecosystem.

.slam NFT – the people : The .slam NFT is a collection of non-fungible tokens that will play a fundamental role in the usage of SlamNet platforms and governance of the SlamNet DAO.

SlamNet DAO – the government : The SlamNet DAO will empower SLAM holders and .slam NFT holders with a critical role in the ecosystem's composition and direction. The DAO will consist of the House of SLAM and the SLAM Senate, each with distinct roles, responsibilities, and election processes.

For more information on SlamNet, please visit

About the SLAM Foundation

‎The SLAM Foundation is the steward of SlamNet and the SLAM token, tasked with administering the decisions of the SlamNet DAO. It is an Exempted Limited Guarantee Foundation Company incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

‎About CryptoSlam

‎CryptoSlam stands as the premier multi-chain NFT data aggregator, delivering extensive insights and analytics across diverse blockchain ecosystems. From its early days, CryptoSlam has led the charge in the NFT industry, providing a unified platform for users, investors, and collectors to explore, scrutinize, and grasp the dynamics of NFT market trends and transactions. Bolstered by the backing of distinguished investors, including Mark Cuban, Reid Hoffman, Animoca Brands and many others, CryptoSlam persistently expands the limits of Web3 data aggregation and analysis, reinforcing its position as an industry pioneer. For more information, please visit

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is a pioneering investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is dedicated to unlocking the potential of the digital economy.

