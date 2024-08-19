Infojini Healthcare To Showcase Innovative Staffing Solutions At Travcon 2024, Booth 321

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infojini Healthcare , a leading staffing solutions provider, is excited to announce its participation in TravCon 2024, the premier Travel Healthcare Conference. The event will take place at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas from September 22 to 25, 2024. Infojini Healthcare will be at Booth 321, engaging with travel nurses and healthcare professionals from across the nation.

Event Details:

- Name: TravCon 2024

- Tagline: The Travel Healthcare Conference

- Date: September 22-25, 2024

- Location: Paris Hotel, Las Vegas

- Booth Number: 321

Discover the latest opportunities and innovations in healthcare staffing. Experts will be available to discuss how comprehensive staffing solutions can assist in finding rewarding assignments that align with specific career goals and lifestyle preferences.

Why Visit Booth 321?

- Exclusive Insights: Visitors to Booth 321 will gain access to the latest trends and opportunities in the travel nursing industry, offering a unique career advantage.

Personalized Consultation: Staffing specialists will provide one-on-one consultations, ensuring that assignments are matched to individual skills and preferences.

- Innovative Solutions: Discover cutting-edge recruitment technology and a human capital management platform designed to streamline the job search process and enhance the matching of nurses to positions, revolutionizing the search for the next assignment.

- Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry peers and Infojini Healthcare's extensive network of healthcare professionals and clients.

About Infojini Healthcare:

Infojini Healthcare's expertise in the travel nursing sector offers unique opportunities for nurses looking to explore new destinations and advance their careers. By focusing on matching the right talent to the right roles, Infojini Healthcare ensures a seamless experience for healthcare providers and professionals.

Join Infojini Healthcare at TravCon 2024:

Participation in TravCon 2024 is eagerly anticipated, and engagement with the travel nursing community is a top priority. Travel nurses are encouraged to visit Booth 321 to learn more about Infojini Healthcare's offerings.

Don't miss out on personalized staffing solutions at TravCon! Book a meeting now to discuss how staffing goals can be supported, and travel healthcare needs to be met.

Press Contact:

- John Ball

Sr. Director - Client Relationship, Infojini

Phone: 551-220-6173

Email: ...

Website:

- Carole Durdin

AVP - Client Operations, Infojini

Phone: 702-497-4892

Email: ...

Website:

About TravCon:

TravCon is the largest conference dedicated to traveling healthcare professionals. It provides a unique opportunity for travel nurses and other healthcare professionals to network, learn, and explore new career opportunities. The event features educational sessions, workshops, and an exhibition hall showcasing the latest products and services in the industry.

