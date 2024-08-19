Apyhub Announces Partnership With Sharpapi To Expand AI-Driven API Catalog

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How ApyHub and SharpAPI are empowering Developers with Enhanced AI Capabilities across Multiple Domains

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ApyHub , a leading for API design, testing, discovery and consumption, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SharpAPI , an innovative provider of AI-enabled APIs empowering developers in different domains such as HR Tech, and Hospitality, E-Commerce, Marketing, and Content Management. SharpAPI's comprehensive set of AI-powered APIs are available on the ApyHub curated catalog . This partnership marks a significant milestone in ApyHub's mission to bring the best in breed services for developers worldwide.SharpAPI is a pioneer in AI powered APIs that facilitate automation, helping developers and businesses enhance their efficiency and productivity. By joining forces with ApyHub, SharpAPI aims to extend its reach and impact, enabling more developers to seamlessly integrate AI capabilities into their projects.“ApyHub is delighted to welcome SharpAPI as an API provider, bringing their cutting-edge AI solutions to our expanding catalog,” said Samuel Kaluvuri, CEO of ApyHub.“While AI is increasingly ubiquitous, developers often struggle with the non-deterministic outcomes that challenge application reliability.SharpAPI addresses this with rigorous algorithms that ensure trustworthy and repeatable outputs. SharpAPI shares our vision of making developers more productive and efficient, relieves them of the need to build guardrails, train models, and manage AI complexities. This allows them to focus on integrating capabilities and creating innovative applications that address real-world challenges across domains such as HR, Travel, E-Commerce, and Marketing. ApyHub subscribers now have seamless access to all these AI utilities, making advanced AI even more accessible.”“We are excited to collaborate with ApyHub and make our AI-powered APIs more accessible to the developer community,” said Dawid Markowski, Founder of SharpAPI.“This partnership aligns with our mission to give more power to developers and help them drive automation and innovation in industries like E-Commerce, Marketing, Travel, SEO and HR Tech. With ApyHub, we have the perfect platform to share these APIs with a wider audience, encouraging technological innovation and optimizing operational performance”.About ApyHubApyHub is a leading platform for API design, discovery, and integration, empowering developers and development teams worldwide to discover, access, and consume standard data and common functionality APIs seamlessly inside their applications. With a comprehensive and growing API catalog, along with API design and testing tools and resources, ApyHub streamlines the process of building and running innovative applications that can scale. For more information, visit apyhub.About SharpAPISharpAPI is a provider of AI-enabled APIs focusing on workflow automation in E-Commerce, Marketing, Content Management, HR Tech, Travel, SEO and more. By delivering sophisticated AI solutions, SharpAPI helps businesses automate processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiency across various domains. For more information, visit .For media inquiries, please contact:ApyHubEmail: ...SharpAPIEmail: ...

